Samson Bonkeabantu Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a transgender man from Toronto, Ontario shared the experience of his first shave with his father in a new Gillette advertisement on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The video has tallied over 1 million views, 7,000 shares, and almost 2,000 comments.

The ad comes several months after the controversial Super Bowl commercial from the brand, which called out toxic masculinity and reimagined Gillette’s slogan, “the best a man can get” to “the best men can be.”

Gillette responded to a comment, “We appreciate the support! As a brand committed to helping men look, feel, and act their best, we think it’s important to embrace inclusivity in how we portray masculinity.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Samson Starred in a Gillette Ad, Where He Shaved for the First Time

Samson posted the video to his Facebook page with a heartfelt message:

“I shot this ad for Gillette and wanted to include my father, who has been one of my greatest supporters throughout my transition, encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self. With the help of Gillette, I was able to share an important milestone in every man’s life with my father. This moment overwhelmed me during filming and again today seeing the ad since it’s been launched. I’m keenly aware of how blessed I am to be able to exist in this world being supported by my family in ways that all too often many of my trans brothers, sisters, and siblings who exist outside the binary are not always as fortunate. I am confident that this ad will encourage many of my trans siblings and fill them with the knowledge that our existence in this world can be filled with the love and support we deserve. Be good to yourselves. Love yourselves. And know that when you greet the world with love, it can and will love you back, often in the places you least expect. I love you greatly. #MyBestSelf”

The video shows Samson at home with his father, who gives him instructions on how to shave carefully and confidently with shaving cream and the grey and yellow Gillette razor.

“South, South, North, North, East, West,” Samson says going through the motions. “Never in a hurry.”

2. People Are Sharing the Love on Twitter

The Women’s March official Twitter account expressed their approval of the new advertisement.

This week, the Trump Admin. legalized discrimination against transgender patients and homeless people Meanwhile, Gillette has released an ad of a father teaching his trans son how to shave for the first time. Progress comes in the most unlikely places. https://t.co/OYG2vEhb2b — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) May 26, 2019

Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu tweeted about progress coming from the most unlikely places.

As a black trans man who works in advertising, this is… Everything. Well done to @Gillette and the creative team behind this. This is the kind of work I dream of creating some day.https://t.co/UaoOEtCD9Z — J K (@jacksoncreates) May 25, 2019

One Twitter user, a black trans man, described the video as, “the kind of work I dream of creating some day.”

Smart person: That Gillette ad didn’t go over well last time, surely they took the hint. Gillette: pic.twitter.com/LaMm9EtG5P — Porter (@NameIsPorter) May 27, 2019

Gillette: hey men, it’s okay to be decent and nice men: HOW DARE YOU WE ARE MEN THIS IS SNOWFLAKE BULLSHIT TAKE THIS AD DOWN OR WE’RE BOYCOTTING Gillette: https://t.co/VHsMT3bA7x — Lesley! ‎ (@vanetti) May 26, 2019

Some Twitter users noticed that the harsh criticism following the Super Bowl ad didn’t stop Gillette from producing a similar video.

3. Samson Describes His Transition as a Sort of Shapeshifting

“Transitioning has been a form of shapeshifting,” Samson writes on his website. “At least that is how I understand it from the messages my ancestors have told me. I also see transitioning as a form of dying. The female me completely died when I began to medically transition and I had already grieved the female I never related to or identified with. When I transitioned my family had to grieve the female they assigned me as. For some of them, it’s been the longest grieving/funeral process ever. For others, they had grieved along with me, long before I ever went under the knife. I think my mum is still grieving. She is just putting on a better show of being okay with having to grieve.”

“I am a transman,” he continues. “This is a truth that, for the longest time, I didn’t have language for. I had never heard the word transgender growing up and when I finally did, I struggled with accepting that it was part of my identity. I thought I could just continue to define myself by everyone else’s language, even though inside I was slowly dying.”

4. Samson is Currently Performing 11:11 at The Theatre Centre

The show is described on The Theatre Centre website:

“Where the spirit world and the real world meet, lies a bio-mythical monodrama unapologetically crafted and performed by critically acclaimed trans identified artist, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown. Dramaturged and directed by multi award winning artist, d’bi.young anitafrika. 11:11 explores the other side of fear through the eyes of a young, black transman struggling to obey the ancestral messages saturating his dreams.

Samson is credited with writing and performing the show. Ticket prices range from $12 to $60, and it is being performed May 26 through June 1, 2019.

The show is being presented as part of Why Not Theatre’s RISER Project. Why Not Theatre is and international theatre company based in Toronto, Canada.

“RISER Project is a collaborative producing model for theatre artists and companies to create and present new work,” the project is described. “It was developed by Ravi Jain, Owais Lightwala and Kelly Read of Why Not Theatre in order to address some of the challenges of producing independent theatre in Toronto, including the high cost of production, difficulty of building audiences and inefficient use of resources and infrastructure.”

5. Samson is a Self Described, “Jamal Of All Hustles”

According to his website, Samson describes himself as a “Jamal of all hustles.” He is an actor, tap dancer, playwright, stage manager and production manager. His most focused on trans advocacy and the arts, using his talent and skills to create visibility for men of trans experience and to educate the general public on trans issues.

​

In a video he posted to to his Instagram page on April 3, 2019, Samson can be heard signing in preparation for a show.