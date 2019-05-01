Sarah Orzechowski, Brendon Urie’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Panic! At the Disco frontman and former Broadway star Brendon Urie will be performing alongside Taylor Swift. Their collaborative single, “ME!,” quickly rose to the top of the charts and the accompanying music video broke Vevo’s previous 24-hour viewing record.

In spite of the romantic themes in Taylor Swift’s music video, which heavily features Urie, their performances are nothing more than acting and Brendon is happily married to his wife Sarah.

Here’s what you need to know about Sarah Orzechowski, Brendon Urie’s wife:

1. She & Brendon Have Been Married Since 2013

After getting engaged in 2011, Sarah and Brendon were married on April 27, 2013 in Malibu, California. They were together for almost 5 years before getting married.

GreenWeddingShoes.com shared photos of their beautiful wedding, revealing that it was held at Saddlerock Ranch and featured lots of floral details. They also shared a quote from Sarah about their special day; she said:

“It was very important for us to have this day reflect our love for one another, something beautiful, romantic, whimsical, and unique. Every detail really came together the day of and we became very emotional when we finally got to see it all at once. We were honestly speechless at how beautiful everything was – it truly felt like a real life fairy tale.”

In an interview with Paper Magazine in July 2018, Urie came out as pansexual, elaborating “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person.”

2. She Was the Inspiration Behind ‘Death of a Bachelor’

Brendon Urie revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Sarah was a big inspiration for Panic! At the Disco’s album Death of a Bachelor. He told the publication “I never thought I was able to let go of the past. Just everywhere from touring to personal life. I mean, there’s so many things that are involved, it’s just been a smorgasbord of craziness for 10 years… and that was really talking about me as a single guy — and now I’m married,” adding “It’s just really cool to look back and be like, ‘wow, that’s so weird. I never thought I’d be where I’m at today. it’s kind of a throwback to it.”

3. She Is an Esthetician & Makeup Artist

In her Twitter bio, two of the labels she gives to describe herself are “esthetician. skincare enthusiast.” Whenever she is photographed in public or featured on social media, her makeup always accentuates her natural beauty and flawless skin, so it is not surprising that she has a background in both of those fields.

Assuming that the esthetician and makeup artist named Sarah Urie on LinkedIn is in fact Brendon’s wife, Sarah studied esthetics and makeup artistry at the Michigan College of Beauty-Troy. She worked for MAC cosmetics in the past, and is now self-employed.

4. She Has a Large Instagram Following, but Posts Infrequently

Sarah Urie currently has 830,000 followers on Instagram, even though she only has 12 posts on her feed (her rock star husband has 4.3 million). Neither Sarah nor Brendon are particularly active on the social media platform; Sarah’s last post was at the end of January, and though Brendon recently posted a thank you in celebration of his successful collaboration with Taylor Swift, the last time he posted before that photo was in December 2018.

Their inactivity could have something to do with the fact that, when Sarah was posting regularly, she would often receive nasty comments from Brendon’s fans. It got bad enough that Brendon spoke out about it on Twitter, writing “It disgusts me the shit ‘fans’ will say about the people I love most. If you’re one of them, just know I think you’re s–t. Get f—d.”

5. She & Brendon Do Not Have Any Children

They do not currently have any children; in March 2018, Brendon told Rock Sound “In terms of having kids… No, I have no want right now. But maybe that will come in time? There was a time when I was telling myself, ‘Oh, I’ll never get married’ so I can’t really speak in definitives because that is dangerous. But I’m not really thinking about it right now. I have friends in Alcoholics Anonymous who talk to me about not living life too much in the future because you forget to enjoy the present. I don’t even know how long we’ll stay in this house for or if it will be forever, but I’m enjoying myself so much right now I just want to focus on that.”

Though they do not have children, they are dog parents; their dogs are named Penny and Bogart.