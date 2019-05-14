Who Is Scott Anderson on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019?

BEWARE OF SPOILERS

On the premiere episode of The Bachelorette 2019, one of the contestants is accused of having a girlfriend and it looks like this could be true since he gets eliminated on night one, according to Reality Steve. Or, maybe just the suspicion itself is enough to send him home. So, who is the contestant with all the drama?

In a promo video of the premiere, it appears that Scott Anderson is the cast member in question. And, star Hannah Brown isn’t afraid to confront him about the girlfriend issue.

So, who is Scott Anderson? On the premiere, he tells Brown that he’s looking for a life partner and fumbles his words upon meeting her. As far as his background goes, he is 28 years old and is a software sales executive from Chicago, Illinois.

When it comes to Anderson’s ABC bio for the show, it states:

Scott is a sales executive from the Windy City. When he’s not closing deals, he likes to day drink with his buds on rooftops and watch sports. Scott says that he’s a great catch because “I’m employed with a real job and have friends who are a blast to be around. Along with all that, I come from a great family.” Okay, Scott, you’ve convinced us. Now it’s up to you to make our Bachelorette feel the same … Scott is an admirer of Kris Jenner … He says he is very skilled at schmoozing waitresses into giving him free food and drinks … Just for fun, Scott once ran in a circle around the mall food court, acting like a flying chicken.

When it comes to how the girlfriend news about Anderson got to Brown, it came from Demi Burnett, who was spying on the contestants with her fellow former Bachelor contestant, Katie Morton. She said that someone on social media was saying there’s a contestant with a girlfriend on the show. So, Burnett said she was determined to figure out who.