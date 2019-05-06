Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Marriage Update

Tonight is the 2019 Met Gala, and Serena Williams is one of the celebrities who will be in attendance. Williams has been married to husband Alexis Ohanian since 2017, and the couple have recently talked about plans to have more children. Read on to learn more about Williams and her married life.

Williams and Ohanian were photographed walking into Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner. The tennis star wore a neon yellow two-piece with a denim blazer, while Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, wore a dark suit. Williams recently told People Magazine that she and her husband are incredibly happy together. “It’s just been so amazing to have him in my life and to have my daughter in my life as well,” she said. “He has done so much for the family and for us. It’s all new to me.”

Williams Described Her Marriage to Ohanian As ‘Awesome & Amazing’

“Merging with a partner that is just as successful and just as motivated and everything, it’s awesome and it’s amazing,” she added. “It’s been really, really fun.” Williams went on to talk about the couple’s daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. “I’m a super hands-on mom. I am with her every day since she was born. We haven’t spent a day apart,” she revealed. “Despite my best efforts to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll take her with me’ … It’s been really trying. This is a whole new territory for me. It’s definitely not easy, and I’m juggling more than I’m used to.”

“I think the most crazy part is now I’m adding ‘mom’ to that, and that has been really hard,” she added. “The milestone that everyone looks forward to is talking and being able to have conversations. I’m really looking forward to that. She’s getting there, but she’s also figuring out how to express herself and it’s been really fun.”

The Couple Have Teased the Possibility of Having More Children Together

Williams said that her and Ohanian are prepping for the “terrible twos” come their daughter’s second birthday. “My mom just told me that [Olympia] is gonna be in a ‘Terrible Two’ phase and she’s like, ‘It’s gonna be fun for you’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what does that mean?’ ” she said. “[Olympia] isn’t quite there yet, but she definitely falls on the floor and has fits and she doesn’t understand. I’m learning a lot about kids and it’s really amazing.”

Williams told Tennis World USA that she and Ohanian would have to have more kids in the future. “I have apparently thought of having (more) kids, and it will happen in time, God willing,” she revealed. “After Olympia, then maybe I’ll do the subsequent two, God willing, close to each other. Right now it’s not time yet since I’m rational about playing tennis and enjoying this time with Olympia. And then hopefully I’ll have (an) abundance of time in the future to hopefully add to that.”

Williams was romantically linked to celebrities like Common and Drake before she met Ohanian. She told Allure that she spent a long time struggling to balance her athletic career with her love life. “It just hadn’t happened, and I really didn’t think about it much,” she explained. “I was so committed to my job, and to being the best and working the hardest, and I think I still am. Not to knock anyone else I was with before, because they were all mostly amazing, but I know now I can be selfish, have a great career, and a great partner, someone that believes in me.”