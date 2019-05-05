Shark Tank Spoilers: Who & What Products Appear Tonight?

Anew episode of Shark Tank airs tonight on ABC. The episode will feature four new products, ranging from a custom phone booth design to a device that allows you to use condiments in the car without spilling. Learn more about each product and their respective creators below.

The first product to appear tonight is Cubicall, a custom phone booth founded by brothers Nick and Anthony Pucci. Cubicall is based out of Los Angeles, California, and provides custom booths that can be used to minimize office space distractions and annoyances. Anthony told PRNewswire that pitching to the Shark Tank panel has been one of the triumphs of his professional career.

Tonight’s Episode Will Feature a Custom Phone Booth Design by Cubicall

“Having the chance to pitch proven business experts and investors on the tenth season of Shark Tank is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “We’ve come a long way since creating a phone booth out of personal necessity two years ago. We’re now in a position to sell the Sharks on our unique value proposition – and we’re confident they’ll see the market opportunity.”

The second pitch will come via Doughp, a cookie dough business created by Kelsey Witherow. “We make cookie dough that is both safe and ridiculously fun to eat,” she writes on the official Doughp website. “We ditch the eggs and heat-treat the flour so your spoon (or face – no judgement) can dive right into this cookie dough… ​Together, we can make the world a little sweeter.”

Saucemoto Is a Device That Allows One to Use Condiments In the Car

Another product that will appear on tonight’s episode is Saucemoto, a device that allows you to use condiments in the car without making a mess. The device was created by Tony Lahood, William Moujaes, and Michael Koury; the latter two being University of Akron graduates. Moujaes told Cleveland.com that he and Koury used to dream about pitching on Shark Tank, and he considers their appearance to be the thing that will “put them over the top.”

“This has been an incredible opportunity for us to take the Saucemoto Dip Clip to the next level by appearing in front of this group of business experts,” he said. “The timing is perfect. Last year, we saw huge growth and are already positioned to have an amazing year, and the Shark Tank appearance should put us over the top… It was a dream come true, an amazing experience.”

Deskview Is a Portable Furniture Design for Workplace Offices

The final product to appear on tonight’s Shark Tank is Deskview, a company that makes a portable office furniture design. The company was founded by Jason Grohowski and Michael Bolos, and provides furniture that is simple and easy to use. Grohowski told Wood TV that the opportunity to appear on Shark Tank was was a life-changing experience.

“(It was) incredible, the most incredible experience. We’re so excited,” he said. “The amount of exposure you get from something like Shark Tank is just, is a dream come true for any business owner, to have your product on there to really get it in front of millions of viewers.”