Shawn Mendes Dating Post Update

Shawn Mendes is one of the biggest names in music, and he’s got the fanbase to prove it. The 20-year-old released his first single, “Life of the Party” in 2014, which made him the youngest artist to debut in the top 25 of the Hot 100 with their first song.

Now, he’s headed to the SNL stage where he’s the musical guest, with Adam Sandler hosting for the first time in 24 years. And as he takes to the stage, fans will undoubtedly grow curious about Mendes’ relationship status. Is the heartthrob single? In a relationship? What do we know?

Read on.

These days, Mendes appears to be single. In a recent interview with Variety, the singer shared, “I’m not currently dating anyone, but it’s not because I don’t have time — I don’t know if I’d be dating anyone if I was home in Pickering, either,” he says. “It hasn’t stumbled across me, and I’m not chasing it. Of course, seeing all those other artists and people in relationships, you think, ‘Maybe it would be nice; who would be great for me?’ And that’s when you realize: ‘This is wrong. Let it be. I’m not supposed to be with anyone right now.’”

In a separate February interview with Extra, Mendes admitted that he didn’t have a Valentine. He said, “If I had a girlfriend, I think I definitely would celebrate… I never have gone and done something big for Valentine’s Day.” He added, similarly to his interview with Variety, that he’s simply not looking for anything now.

But what about the past? Who has Shawn dated up to this point?

For months, the singer was rumored to be dating Hailey Baldwin. In 2013, Hailey even tweeted that she wanted to date Mendes when he was still a star on vine. In 2018, the two walked together on the Met Gala red carpet. They said it was “just as friends”, and they may have been telling the truth, because now, Hailey is married to Justin Bieber. Her Instagram even boasts her new name.

And then there’s the whole Camila Cabello thing. For years, fans speculated that Cabello and Mendes were seeing one another, but they, too, said it was totally platonic. In February, rumors surfaced once again that the two were an item, after Cabello posted the following tweet:

so proud of this amazing human !!!!!! seems like yesterday we were just kids singing ed sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!! i love you forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C2ZlUbJvUl — camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 11, 2019

The latter part of the message, “I love you forever” is what really got fans thinking they may be an item, but if they are dating, it seems they’re keen on keeping the relationship under wraps for now.

Be sure to watch Mendes take to the stage to perform on SNL tonight at 11:30pm ET/PT.