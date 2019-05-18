What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Tonight? 5/18

Saturday Night Live wraps up its 44th season tonight on NBC. The show will air at 11:30 p.m. EST, or 8:30 p.m. PST depending on your time zone. It will be hosted by actor and comedian Paul Rudd, while rap hitmaker DJ Khaled will be featured as the musical act.

Rudd will be hosting SNL for the first time in her career. In the promo for tonight’s episode, Rudd pretends to be a secret agent alongside cast member Beck Bennett. His mission is to host SNL, but Bennett fails to provide him with a pen to sign the document detailing the plan. The document is revealed to be a piece of paper with a “yes” and “no” box for Rudd to check. Fellow cast member Heidi Gardner surfaces with a pen, and Rudd is able to sign.

Comedian Paul Rudd Will Be Hosting ‘SNL’ for the 4th Time

Rudd recently appeared in the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, where he played the superhero Ant-Man. According to We Got It Covered, Rudd will reprise his character in Ant-Man 3, which is slated for release sometime in July 2022. This will be the actor’s fourth time hosting SNL. During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Rudd talked about the pressure of hosting a season finale. “I’m really excited about that, season finale,” he said. “This will be my fourth time hosting, and its terrifying every time. But really exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”

DJ Khaled will be making his SNL debut. Khaled is fresh off the release of his new album Father of Asahd, and his performances tonight will augmented by a stacked list of guest artists: Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, John Legend, Jeremih, SZA, J Blavin, Big Sean and Lil Baby. Wayne and Meek have performed on the SNL stage before, but SZA, J Balvin and Lil Baby will be making their first-ever appearances on the show.

DJ Khaled Will Be Making His ‘SNL’ Debut With Several Guest Stars

Each of these artists appeared on Khaled’s new album, alongside the late Nipsey Hussle. During a recent Billboard interview, Khaled talked about working with Hussle, and how he feels their collaboration will be worthy of a Grammy. “So I play him the record I want him on. So I play him the beat, and we just vibe. I’m vibing, and I see him thinking, right? I’m like, ‘Yo, this special. This that big boy rap, this special,'” Khaled explained. “I told him I want to put a big boy singer on the hook. So I gave him his space, walked out. Came back in, he’s writing, boom!”

“I even told him, ‘We’re going to win a Grammy’,” Khaled added. “Because that’s how I feel about my album,” he states. “I really feel like not only is this my biggest, this is very special. It’s been hard for me to watch the video, and listen to the song, but also, it’s very beautiful. When you see it, and hear it, you’re going to understand what I’m saying. It’s very beautiful because long live Nipsey Hussle. The Marathon Continues.”