How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 44 Finale Online

Tonight, on May 18, 2019, is the season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live, which airs from 11:28 p.m. – 1:03 a.m. ET/PT and 10:28 p.m. – 12:03 a.m. CT. And, for tonight’s show, Paul Rudd is the host, with DJ Khaled performing as the musical guest. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who have missed any episodes of SNL this season, the entire season 44, as well as individual episodes, are available for purchase on Amazon. If you have a cable subscription, some sketches or skits from episodes can be watched on the NBC website when signing in with your TV provider.

There’s a chance that Kate McKinnon, who is one of the most coveted cast members on SNL, may not be returning next season, according to Cinema Blend. But, it’s still just a chance. Variety has reported that her contract is up but that doesn’t mean a new one can’t be put together soon. In her SNL career, McKinnon has earned two Emmy awards and carried out countless impressions, including those of Hilary Clinton and Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo. When it comes to how SNL‘s creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels, feels about McKinnon’s being part of the show, he told Entertainment Tonight, “This is her last year on her contract. She could stay, she’d get a lifetime contract.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, one thing that may get in the way of McKinnon’s SNL gig is another new series she is heading up. McKinnon has created a new Audible scripted series called Heads Will Roll, with her sister, Emily Lynne. And, McKinnon is also starring in the 10-episode fantasy-comedy show. Other stars taking part in the series include Aidy Bryant, Meryl Streep, Peter Dinklage, Audra McDonald, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, and Tim Gunn.

When dishing on the new series, McKinnon told Variety that, “I always wanted to do something about a Maleficent-style evil queen, who’s having a little bit of a crisis of conscience or wondering if she really wants to be in charge or not. We both grew up obsessed with Disney, and obsessed with fairy tales, and obsessed with Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre. We love fairy tales, and we love fantasy. We just thought if we could combine that with the foibles of modern existence, then we could make something fun.” Heads Will Roll made its debut on May 2, 2019.

Saturday Night Live season 45 should be back in Fall 2019.