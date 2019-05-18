‘SNL’ Season 45: Is the Show Cancelled or Renewed?

Saturday Night Live wraps up its 44th season on NBC. The variety series is a pop culture institution, between its array of skits and celebrity hosts. Given that the series has been on the air for decades, though, there are some fans wondering whether it is cancelled or renewed for another season.

According to the show’s Wikia, Saturday Night Live has been renewed for a 45th season. The show is expected to return in the fall of 2019, despite having some less-than-stellar ratings in season 44. The episode that aired on April 13th, which was hosted by Emma Stone, averaged a 3.9 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters. Deadline reports that these statistics represented a near series low (HH) and tied for a series low (18-49).

‘Saturday Night Live’ Has Been Renewed for Its 45th Season on NBC

The other big story heading into season 45 is whether or not star cast member Kate McKinnon will return. The gifted comedienne has reached the end of her SNL contract after signing in, and it remains to be seen whether she will renew or move on to a full-time film career. She is also slated to appear a dramatic limited-series about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Variety reports that starring in such a prestigious series could restrict McKinnon’s ability to be a full-time SNL cast member. Talks between McKinnon and NBC producers are described as “fluid,” and a decision on the matter may not come until just before the show launches its new season. Variety also describes McKinnon’s relationship with showrunner Lorne Michaels as “tight,” so its possible that she will be convinced to stay on in a limited role, similar to cast member Jason Sudeikis did in 2012.

‘SNL’ Veteran Kate McKinnon Has Not Yet Announced Whether She Has Plans to Return

The other cast member with a question mark by their name is Kenan Thompson. Thompson is the longest-tenured SNL star in history, and Deadline reports that this has allowed him to establish a unique contract situation with Michaels. Rather than sign on for years at a time, Thompson decides if he wants to come back at the end of every season. The comedian has recently added on to his workload with the NBC pilot The Kenan Show, and the NBC reality competition Bring the Funny. It remains to be seen whether he will stay on for another season, or leave to pursue other ventures.

Other notable cast members like Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant have confirmed that they will be part of the season 45 cast. Both will have to renegotiate their contracts for future seasons, however. “I think I’ll definitely go back next season,” Bryant said in February. “I’m going to take it as it comes. Especially being at SNL, I’ve really learned to not plan ahead, but being in the moment. But I know I would be incredibly sad if this was my last season and I’m not ready to go.”