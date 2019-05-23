Solo: A Star Wars Story Sequel Gaining Steam

In May 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story made its way to theatres. Unfortunately for Disney, the movie’s production company, the film performed dismally at the box office, especially for a Star Wars flick.
According to Box Office Mojo, the film pulled in under $400 million, the lowest amount of money in the franchise’s recent memory.
Although Disney is not rushing to make sequels to the stand-alone film, momentum for a Solo 2 has picked up steam on social media.
#MakeSolo2Happen made its way to the trending charts of Twitter Thursday, about a year after the first Solo stand-alone film was released in May 2018.
Thanks to Star Wars News Net and their hit podcast, The Resistance Broadcast, Solo 2 has gained steam, as Twitter has blown up in support for the proposed sequel.
Director Ron Howard also noticed Solo: A Star Wars Story pick up some momuntum after the digital version released in September 2018.
“As more people are catching up with #SoloAStarWarsStory I notice the #Rottentomatoes audience score is creeping higher! thanks for rating it!” Howard tweeted responding to a fans positive reaction to the film.
Currently, critics rate the film at 70%, as the audience score is at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Although Solo’s $400 million does not stack up against the likes of The Last Jedi’s $1.3 billion or The Force Awakens’ $2 billion, fans on Twitter hope the momentum on social media rolls over into a Disney production studio sooner rather than later.