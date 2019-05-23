Solo: A Star Wars Story Sequel Gaining Steam

In May 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story made its way to theatres. Unfortunately for Disney, the movie’s production company, the film performed dismally at the box office, especially for a Star Wars flick.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film pulled in under $400 million, the lowest amount of money in the franchise’s recent memory.

Although Disney is not rushing to make sequels to the stand-alone film, momentum for a Solo 2 has picked up steam on social media.

#MakeSolo2Happen made its way to the trending charts of Twitter Thursday, about a year after the first Solo stand-alone film was released in May 2018.

Big props all around to all of our fellow fans, podcasters, YouTubers, bloggers, nerds, geeks, everyone who is sharing #MakeSolo2Happen today! This is the positive power of #StarWars fandom, you are all awesome, let's do this thing together!

– John, James, and Lacey pic.twitter.com/eoNHvoWQZ2 — The Resistance Broadcast (@RBatSWNN) May 23, 2019

Thanks to Star Wars News Net and their hit podcast, The Resistance Broadcast, Solo 2 has gained steam, as Twitter has blown up in support for the proposed sequel.

i actually just finished watching Solo and came on to this trending. i agree, i know they’re taking a break from stand alone movies but i think Solo deserves a sequel soon #MakeSolo2Happen — kam 💫 (@chewiesfalcon) May 23, 2019

I gotta be honest, once we broke “the bubble” I expect some hate towards the cause, but I have simply not seen it.

———

Everything around this # has been pure positivity. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/g01PV2XqnM — James Baney (@Mirahtrunks) May 23, 2019

Big props all around to all of our fellow fans, podcasters, YouTubers, bloggers, nerds, geeks, everyone who is sharing #MakeSolo2Happen today! This is the positive power of #StarWars fandom, you are all awesome, let's do this thing together!

– John, James, and Lacey pic.twitter.com/eoNHvoWQZ2 — The Resistance Broadcast (@RBatSWNN) May 23, 2019

Director Ron Howard also noticed Solo: A Star Wars Story pick up some momuntum after the digital version released in September 2018.

as more people are catching up with #SoloAStarWarsStory I notice the #Rottentomatoes audience score is creeping higher! thanks for rating it! https://t.co/D9rq15NGGU — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 18, 2018

“As more people are catching up with #SoloAStarWarsStory I notice the #Rottentomatoes audience score is creeping higher! thanks for rating it!” Howard tweeted responding to a fans positive reaction to the film.

Currently, critics rate the film at 70%, as the audience score is at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although Solo’s $400 million does not stack up against the likes of The Last Jedi’s $1.3 billion or The Force Awakens’ $2 billion, fans on Twitter hope the momentum on social media rolls over into a Disney production studio sooner rather than later.