‘Songland’ Premiere Contestants: Who Are the Songwriters?

Songland premieres tonight on NBC. The reality competition will pit aspiring songwriters against each other as they pitch their tracks to famous singers like John Legend, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth. Each episode will have different contestants, as well as a different celebrity guest.

The contestants for tonight’s episode are: Tebby Burrows, Ollie Gabriel, Max Embers, and Sam James. Read on to learn more about the four songwriters who will be on the series premiere. Tebby Burrows is a songwriter hailing from Miami, Florida. She’s been making music since she was a preteen, and she released her debut single, “Feel Alright”, in 2018. Burrows has performed at several prestigious venues, including BB King’s Blues Club, and has opened up for Grammy-winning singer Joss Stone on tour.

Contestant Tebby Burrows Released Her Debut Single In 2018

Burrows talked to the Miami New Times about her songwriting and overall musical craft. “I wrote poetry a lot when I was little, and I started turning that into songs. Writing is how I express myself,” she explained. “I’m still crafting my sound,” she admits. “There are producers who are making these beats that are more than just piano and guitar; tracks that are written on guitar can go a million different ways. It’s really been a discovery for me, like, Let’s see how this sounds with an R&B vibe or a pop vibe. At the end of the day, for me, guitar and chords are what I love — things that are clean and clear.”

Ollie Gabriel is a Louisiana native who signed his first record contract when he got out of the U.S. Army. He considered this period to be “one of the worst of my life”, and set about reinventing himself as an artist. Gabriel prides himself on his eclectic mix of influences, and he told All Access that he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed in a specific genre.”Like most I wanted to be Michael Jackson as a young kid, I wanted that power to move people emotionally. The biggest thing that I learned from my idols is that it is not about trying to copy something, but about creating something unique,” he said.

Contestant Ollie Gabriel Cites Michael Jackson & Metallica As Major Influences

“I’m a lover of all things music and my knowledge of music usually surprises people, who don’t expect me to know certain songs or groups,” Gabriel added. “I fell in love with Motown. I liked the gritty street soul music of Curtis Mayfield and those types. I’m also a big fan of bands like Metallica, Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones. I appreciate music of various different genres. From artists like Garth Brooks to Tupac and Biggie – it is the diversity that has made me into the artist that I am today.”

Max Embers is a German native who began playing classical piano at age six. According to his website bio, he graduated from Berkeley with a Bachelor’s Degree in Songwriting in 2016 and currently lives in Los Angeles. Embers cites artists like John Mayer, Lianne La Havas and Coldplay as huge influences on his sound. His debut single, “Lying”, was compared to musical peers like the 1975 and Troye Sivan.

Contestant Sam James Previously Appeared on ‘The Voice’

Sam James is a Massachusetts native who was also a contestant on The Voice season 3. He was a member of Adam Levine’s team, which is fitting given that Levine is an executive producer on Songland. “ According to MJ’s Big Blog, James currently has a deal with BMG Chrysalis. He cites classic folk-rock artists like Neil Young, James Taylor and Bob Dylan as huge influences on his songwriting.

“It is crazy how much of the early music I heard, even at age 7 or 8, finds its way back into my writing. The music was pure, it was real,” he wrote in his bio. “It wasn’t some contrived thing made to sell units or to be on the Billboard 100. The people coming out of that stereo really meant what they said, and wrote songs for the love of music.”