Sonic the Hedgehog’s live action character will be redesigned

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live action movie based on the video game series of the same name that stars James Marsden, Jim Carey, and Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz who voices the titular character. The first trailer for the movie released on April 30, 2019 to an overwhelmingly negative response on social media.

Sonic the Hedgehog was originally a video game franchise that was first released for Sega Genesis in 1991. It has spawned over 30 sequels and is one of the most popular video game franchises worldwide. The games center around Sonic trying to stop Dr. Robotnik from capturing animals and turning them into robots. Sonics defining characteristic is his speed and he is known for his catchphrase “Gotta go fast!” which has also become a viral internet meme. The franchise has been slowly declining in popularity until the live action movie was announced.

Hardcore and casual fans united behind how unsettling the character looked. There was also outcry because the character looks nothing like the video game version. Jeff Fowler, the visual effects artist in charge of designing the character, took to Twitter to let fans know he hears their concerns and that he and his team are hard at work fixing it.

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

Twitter was flooded with Sonic the Hedgehog memes

The live action trailer release went did not go as the studio had hoped. Fans and news outlets were highly critical about the character’s design, especially Sonic’s human-looking teeth, and Twitter was full of memes mocking the trailer.

No one can look away from Sonic the Hedgehog's teeth in this trailer https://t.co/WiHmKNAnwC — TIME (@TIME) April 30, 2019

James Marsden's reaction to Sonic is all of our reactions to Sonic pic.twitter.com/Uci98qf24N — 🌙✨Chaotic H💖rny✨🌙 (@AslinnCosplay) April 30, 2019

you nailed it sonic movie I don’t see any difference pic.twitter.com/j1xapOI1T0 — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) April 30, 2019

That wasn’t the only issue. Many were also confused as to why Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” was the song used in the trailer.

Using “Gangstas Paradise” as the backing track for the sonic trailer was bold to a degree I was not aware one could reach — Jonny SUNN O))) (@Hegelbon) April 30, 2019

Wait a second. I'm rewatching the music video and how did I miss this!? I'm such a FOOL. pic.twitter.com/a8kYZ7tdjF — Ehsan @ Texas Showdown (@EhsanDTT) April 30, 2019

Weird Al Yankovich, who famously parodied the song with “Amish Paradise” weighed in on the use of the track.

I'm not sure how comfortable I am with them using a parody of "Amish Paradise" in the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) April 30, 2019

It’s unclear when the character redesign will be completed or if we’ll see another trailer before the movie is released but Jeff Fowler’s tweet made it seem like it will be ready by the movie’s release date. Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to be released November 8, 2019.