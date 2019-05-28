‘America’s Got Talent’ Sophie Pecora: How Shane Dawson Propelled Her Music Career

In order to understand how Sophie Pecora is so talented at only 15 years old, know that she started singing when she was 3, and first picked up the guitar at age 9. While her music videos on You Tube have garnered her over 500,000 subscribers, the Southern California native is relatively new to performing in front of a live audience. Her first real show was in Venice Beach at the age of 13. Flash forward two years, Sophie’s about to perform in front of millions on NBC’s hit reality competition series, America’s Got Talent.

Sophie’s parents, Lea and Oliver Pecora, and older brother Dominic, are all incredibly supportive of her musical career. In fact, it’s her dad helps who helps film all her music videos. He even set up a make-shift recording booth in his walk-in closet.

The singer can also play piano and drums, writes her own songs, and raps, too. Being so multi-talented at such a young age is impressive, but then you hear her sing. Her vocals are stunning.



While it’s early in the competition, this teenaged singer/songwriter is already the one to beat on Season 14 of AGT. Sophie is refreshing in the way that she doesn’t get all dolled for her videos, her main focus is always on the music. When she shares photos on Instagram to her 150,000 followers, Sophie is usually make-up free, rocking her hair naturally curly, and sporting her signature black-rimmed reading glasses.

Sophie’s authenticity and cover songs soon caught the attention of O.G. You Tube sensation, Shane Dawson, and he personally helped propel her music career online.



Dawson invited Sophie’s entire family over, and together with Dawson’s friends, Sophie released the song “Best Friends for Cheddar” which has nearly 2 million views on You Tube. Since then, she’s also released two original songs of her own, “7th Grade” and “Misfits.” Most recently, Sophie wrote a rap to mix in with Ariana Grande’s hit “7 Rings,” and the cover already has over a million views on You Tube.



On her official website, Sophie sells original merchandise from her “family store” that includes T-shits that read “Music is My PhiloSophie” or have silhouette prints of a girl playing guitar.

Sophie’s energy is contagious and it’s easy to see understand why this teen sensation will woo over this season’s AGT judges, Julianna Hough, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Gabrielle Union. Even if she doesn’t win the grand prize this season, big things are in Sophie’s near future.

