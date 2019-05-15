Southern Charm Season 6 Cast Spoilers for 2019 Premiere

The highly anticipated sixth season of Southern Charm premieres tonight on Bravo at 8/7c. Many of the reality show’s cast members will be returning this season. Thomas Ravenel, one of the original cast members, is noticeably absent this season.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode reads “As Charleston reels over Thomas’ arrest, Kathryn deals with conflicting emotions; Cameran struggles to balance motherhood and her career; the friends gather at Patricia’s dinner party, during which they are shocked by the revelation of a secret romp.” According to Bravo, the main cast members this season are Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubank, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Shep Rose, and Eliza Limehouse.

While most of the show’s stars are back again this year, Thomas Ravenel is not. According to Decider, Thomas’s absence this season was a decision made by the network due in part to sexual assault allegations against him, and Entertainment Tonight reports that he was “arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree, stemming from the alleged rape” and is waiting for trial. This is the first time in 6 seasons that he won’t be an on-screen part of the drama; however, promotional materials shared ahead of the season premiere show that the cast will be dealing with the aftermath of his arrest.

Entertainment Tonight talked to the cast about how the news about Ravenel impacted season 6 filming. Craig Conover said “What’s interesting is, right when I walked in the first dinner party, truth is we didn’t realize how much — how many things he gave us to talk about. Even if he wasn’t there, a lot of the gossip and stuff we do talk about was based around stuff that he did, his antics.” Shep Rose agreed that Thomas’s absence was felt, saying “He brings a lot because, I mean, you just never know what he’s going to say. Or he shows up in a certain kind of a mood and all of a sudden there’s chaos. Yes, he’s gone. Yes, there’s a void, but we were cautiously optimistic that we could figure it out without him. So we just went in with our head down and tried our best.”

Craig and Naomie broke up last year, so some drama is to be anticipated between the former couple, especially since Naomie will be introducing her new boyfriend on the show. According to The Oprah Magazine, her boyfriend’s name is Metul Shah and he is doing his anesthesiology residency in Charleston. In the premiere episode, Naomie reflects on their relationship, saying “I’m just happy as a clam. I remember I saw him out and was like ‘He is hot, I want to date him.'”

New to the cast this season is Eliza Limehouse; according to her Bravo bio, she is a ninth generation Charleston native and socialite. She works for her family business, Limehouse Properties, and is also a model and business owner.

Tune in to season 6 of Southern Charm on Bravo, Wednesday nights at 8/7c.