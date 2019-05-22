Steven & Justin Assanti Brothers Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Steven and Justin Assanti, brothers who have appeared on TLC’s hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life several times in the past, are once again the subject of tonight’s season 7 episode. Tonight’s segment will highlight the Assanti brothers’ weight-loss progress over the last few years and update fans on where they are with their lives today.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “As Steven heals from his weight loss surgery his brother Justin finally decides to come to Texas to get the same procedure but his feelings toward Steven immediately begin to sabotage his hopes of surgery.”

The Assanti Brothers are back, and this time it’s Justin’s turn for surgery. Check in on their weight-loss progress on #My600lbLife: Where Are They Now tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/aEElQCNTH9 — TLC Network (@TLC) May 22, 2019

The promo above shows the Assanti brothers, who have had a tense relationship in the past, video-chatting online. Justin tells Steven that he thinks he is finally ready to move to Houston to get the same weight loss surgery that Steven had done, but that he has to meet the goal that Dr. Now gave him and get “tested” first.

“Do you want me to be there?” Steven asks Justin, who says that he doesn’t know yet. “If you want me to be there, I’ll be there for your surgery,” Steven tells his brother.

“There are a lot of things I’m not looking forward to right now,” Justin tells the cameras. “There’s a part of me that just wants to forget about going down, and I’m not happy Steven’s going to be around because I know he’s just going to try to annoy me.”

He continues: “But I want to get my life back on track … I’m ready, but I want to get it over with as soon as possible. I want to be done and move back up here to Rhode Island and get as far away from Steven again as possible.

The Assanti brothers have remained one of the most popular subjects of the TLC series for several years, although Steven is definitely been a controversial subject on the show. Over the course of the years he’s appeared on My 600 Lb. Life, fans have been following his weight-loss journey and watched as he whined and complained, refused to follow Dr. Now’s strict diet regimen, binged on takeout and manipulated Dr. Now’s staff into enabling his addiction to painkillers and pills.

Justin has unfortunately been at the receiving end of Steven’s bullying for most of his life, and has a rocky relationship with his brother because of it. He doesn’t enjoy Steven’s company, and although it’s clear from the promo for tonight’s episode that he doesn’t want to be around him, he is trying to put his frustrations with Steven aside to work on losing weight and is hoping to go through with Dr. Now’s surgery. However, he is worried Steven is going to disrupt his recovery, and is concerned about making the trip to Houston because of his brother.

So where are the brothers now? Steven has found love, and is married to his wife Stephanie Assanti. The two married last year in Iowa, and Stephanie often posts pictures of the two of them on Facebook and often gushes about how much she loves her husband.

According to Distractify, Justin is back in Rhode Island now, and is happy to be away from Steven once again. Justin is active on social media and often interacts with fans, responding to questions about his time of My 600 Lb. Life. In recent weeks, Justin has mentioned that he lost over 200 lbs. since filming, is focusing on growing his business Hobby Haven, and is continuing his weight loss journey on his own. He also recently spilled the beans on the producers of the show, claiming they went out of their way to manipulate the Assanti brothers while filming the TLC series. You can read more about his accusations against the producers here.

Tune in tonight to catch Steven and Justin’s continuing story on My 600-lb Life, which airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

