SWAT Season 3: Has the Show Been Renewed or Canceled?

Tonight is the season 2 finale of S.W.A.T., and fans are itching to find out if the show is coming back for a third season.

Last week, Deadline revealed that SWAT had been renewed for a third season by CBS. The second season of SWAT, to date, is averaging a .78 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.28 million viewers. For reference, the network’s top-performing show, The Big Bang Theory, is averaging a 2.2 in the 18-49 demographic and 12.740 million viewers.

Starring Shemar Moore, the series follows a sergeant whose job it is to run a specialized tactical unit, considered the last stop in law enforcement in LA, according to Deadline. The show also stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Peter Onorati, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit.

In an interview that took place while Season 2 of the show was shooting, Shemar Moore opened up about his journey to becoming the lead of a television show. He explained that for years, he worked at a coffee shop. “I was working in New York at the coffee shop and I had no money. I was broke as a joke,” Moore told CBS… “The Young And The Restless was my first professional gig and I was scared to death. I believed in myself and I was smart enough to know what I didn’t know. I’m a big believer in never forgetting where you came from. My life and the steps in my career have groomed me for this opportunity.”

Discussing the show itself, the actor went on to say, “Our signature is the action. We come in that big truck with our gear and things are going to be blowing up,” said Moore. “There’s nothing like it on TV because we are making a movie-esque show. Then there’s the life stories and the relationships. We are going to continue to hit on immigration and racial tensions, without preaching.”

Moore was born in Oakland, California, and attended Santa Clara University, where he minored in theater arts. For eight years, the actor played the role of Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless. He was cast in a whopping seven pilots before landing the role of Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds, and in 2017, it was revealed he would star in S.W.A.T.

Along with SWAT, CBS has renewed SEAL Team, Madame Secretary, Bull, and MacGyver.

Be sure to tune into the season finale tonight on CBS at 10 pm ET/PT.