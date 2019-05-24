Are Tarik & Hazel Still Together on ’90 Day Fiancé’? Update

Fans of 90 Day Fiance may remember meeting Hazel and Tarik back on Season 2 of the hit reality spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. At the time, Tarik had traveled to the Philippines to meet his future fiancee for the first time.

Now, fans are wondering whether they’re together, or if they’ve called it quits.

Tarik and Hazel have been very on-and-off, and Hazel’s social media account is private. One of the most recent posts that suggest the two are together is from April 5.

Tarik captioned the video above, “I can’t answer a lot of the questions I get asked but maybe this will help. #Tarzel ❤️🖤💚🇺🇲 🇵🇭#theydontknowboutusfrfr.”

So what’s the deal?

Instagram suggests the two are still an item, but according to Distractify, the couple is still living apart.

As fans may recall, their relationship was especially rocky towards the end of season two, when a pregnancy scare led to a blow-up fight. Tarik explained during the Season 2 tell-all, “We had a misunderstanding, she was not pregnant, she was just late.”

What’s more interesting is the relationship between Tarik and his brother Dean. The two never got along particularly well, but according to a recent article by Soap Dirt, Dean has now moved to the Philippines and found himself a fiancee. A source reportedly from the set of the show told Soap Dirt that cameras have filmed Dean in the Philippines with his girlfriend. A lot remains unclear, but, “What is known is that Dean Hashim remains in Cebu City, Philippines with this girlfriend at present.” And in the words of Soap Dirt, the new relationship may be doing him some good. They write, “Dean has lost weight, buffed up, and looks both jacked and happy.”

But what’s the bottom line between Tarik and Hazel? The two must be together. Why else would Tarik be posting incessantly about Hazel?

90 Day Fiance is a reality TV series that follows couples who have applied for their K-1 visa. After doing so, they have 90 days to decide to marry before they’re forced to leave the United States.

The show debuted on January 12, 2014, and has led to a number of spinoff series, including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now? and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.