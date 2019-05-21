‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 Reunion Spoilers

Teen Mom 2‘s reunion special airs tonight on MTV. The stars of the reality series were separated from each other during the reunion taping, but that didn’t stop the drama and arguments between them. Read on to learn more about the Teen Mom 2 cast and spoilers for the reunion.

There were extensive efforts made to keep the various cast members separate. According to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle Evans was staying in Philadelphia, Kailyn Lowry was staying in Jersey City, and Briana DeJesus in New York City. The trio were planning to Skype in for the group segment of the reunion, while Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer would be on stage at the reunion.

The Cast Members Were Kept Separate During the Filming of the Season 9 Reunion Show

An insider said that the arrangement led to further disagreements between the cast, however. “Kail was furious,” the insider claimed. “She felt like the producers chose Bri over her to be there, even though Kail is an original cast member and Briana is not.” Due to the friction, the Teen Mom 2 producers worked out a new schedule that allowed each girl to attend the reunion on stage, but without having to “run into” one another.

A sneak peek for tonight’s reunion sees Lowry discuss her ongoing feud with Evans. “There’s a scene of me saying she’s probably going to use it for target practice,” she said. “It didn’t hurt my feelings at all.” Lowry also talked about her beef with DeJesus, and made it clear that she doesn’t want to repair their relationship after the fight they had at the last reunion. “I’m ashamed with how I acted during last reunion and I take full accountability for what I did and my part in that,” she admits. “But I don’t want to associate myself with people like that.”

Kailyn Lowry Addresses Her Feuds With Janelle Evans & Briana DeJesus During the Reunion

Lowry recently discussed the reunion taping during an episode of Coffee Convos. She said that she nearly skipped out on the reunion because of the drama and turmoil that they tend to drum up. “So I wasn’t gonna go to the reunion … I did not want to go because every single year they are a clusterf–k,” she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “Every single year, even prior to me and [Briana DeJesus] fighting or me and [Jenelle Evans] bullshit, they’ve always been a clusterf–k.”

Lowry also said that she didn’t want to interact with Evans’ husband David Eason. “I didn’t want to be in the same vicinity as [Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason], specifically, and Briana and her family,” she explained. “I’m not afraid of Briana and her family, I just don’t want to be around people like that. For David, I am truly scared for my safety, period, point blank, that’s what it is.”

Lowry went on to criticize the format of the reunion episode, and how MTV tends to film each segment. “I’m bending over backwards, essentially, having conversations and I don’t want to have and you guys can’t even show that despite the fact I have three baby dads and despite the fact I do make sh–ty decision sometimes, my kids are happy, healthy and thriving and my kids interact with the crew as much as everybody else’s kids,” she added.