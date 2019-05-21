Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney & FaZe Clan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The professional esports community has found itself in the news the last couple of days after the famous gamer Tfue filed a lawsuit against FaZe, the organization through which he competed in video game tournaments. Tfue, whose full name is Turner Tenney, is suing the FaZe Clan for allegedly taking 80 percent of his brand earnings.

Here’s what you need to know about Tfue and the FaZe Clan:

1. FaZe Says Tfue Claims Against Them Are False

In a statement that FaZe shared on Twitter, they said that since their partnership with Tfue began in April 2018, they have only collected $60,000 from him, and that the most they’ve ever been entitled to is 20 percent of his earnings. They did reference the clause in their contract that says they are to receive 80 percent of brand deal earnings if they have connected the gamer to the company; however, they clarified that they have “NEVER collected on that clause from Tfue or any other FaZe clan member” and said that they have been trying to offer new contracts to Tfue and his attorney.

Banks, another top FaZe member, spoke out about Tfue’s allegations against FaZe on Twitter and in a YouTube video. In addition to sharing earnings and percentages to disprove Tfue’s claims, Banks also tweeted about his personal connection to Tfue and how this unexpected lawsuit made him feel. In one tweet, he wrote “I’m pretty bummed out man. Like fuck all the business stuff, the money stuff.. like this is gunna fuck with me personally for a really long time. I met @TTfue when he was getting 100 viewers on Twitch. I attached myself and fully committed to helping him succeed, and it worked.” He also said he’s been trying to call Tfue and talk to him, but Tfue is not answering his calls.

2. Tfue Is a Top Twitch Streamer, YouTuber, & Competitive Fortnite Player

Tfue rose to fame in the esports community and has amassed quite a following on social media and gaming platforms. He currently has over 10.7 million YouTube subscribers, 6 million Twitch subscribers, 1.6 million followers on Twitter, and 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

According to EsportsEarnings.com, Tfue is currently ranked #17 in the country and #165 in the world as a professional Fortnite player.

3. FaZe Currently Has About 60 Members

FaZe Clan was created as a professional team of gamers back in 2010; the three original founders of FaZe go by the names Resistance, Housecat and Clipz. The team has expanded over the past 9 years, and now has an estimated 60 members.

Last year, FaZe Clan announced that they would be holding a recruitment “FaZe5” contest in search of a new hyper-skilled member for the team. Tfue and Banks announced the contest in a video, with the help of fellow FaZe member Adapt.

4. FaZe Clan Has an Estimated Net Worth of $5 Million

CelebsNetWorthToday.com estimates that the FaZe organization has a net worth of $5 million. That number is based on its success as an eSports team playing in tournaments for games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, and OverWatch. EsportsEarnings.com says that the FaZe Clan has earned over $6.1 million from tournaments.

They also have an online store that sells all kinds of FaZe merchandise, from hoodies and hats to logoed mouse pads.

5. Tfue Has Earned Over $500,000 in Prize Money, but Makes Millions

EsportsEarnings.com reports that Tfue has earned a total of $519,950.00 in prize money over the course of 29 tournaments.

While that seems like a lot of money to earn as a professional gamer, it must be noted that that number is small compared to what he makes as a result of YouTube ads and Twitch subscribers, and from any brand sponsorship deals. In one of his tweets, FaZe Banks claimed that Tfue “makes millions and millions monthly.” NailBuzz.com estimates that Tfue has a Net Worth of $5 million thanks to his popularity on YouTube and Twitch.