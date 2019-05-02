‘The Act’ Season 2: Is the Show Renewed or Canceled on Hulu? Will Gypsy Blanchard Return?

Hulu has released the final episode of The Act Season 1, which chronicled the real-life crime of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, when they killed Gypsy’s mom Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee was essentially torturing her daughter, claiming she was much younger than she actually was and creating fake illnesses that required surgery, tooth removal, and a feeding tube. Will Hulu continue this story for Season 2? Is The Act even renewed?

We don’t know yet if Hulu has renewed The Act for a second season. But if it does, it likely won’t continue the story of the Blanchard case.

Michelle Dean told Esquire that Hulu hasn’t picked up the show yet for a second season. But if it is picked up, it won’t likely continue the Blanchard storyline. According to Dean, The Act was created to be an anthology show with a different true crime followed every season. The title refers to “the act” of the crime and “the act” put on by those who committed the crime.

There’s more to tell about the Blanchards. There’s a lot more to Gypsy’s and Nicholas’s trials, along with what has happened to Gypsy Rose since she has been in prison. But that story likely won’t be told in Season 2, if Season 2 occurs, even though the idea for The Act was originally based on an article that Michelle Dean wrote for BuzzFeed.

Instead, Hulu will likely explore another stranger than fiction case. Hulu’s official press page for The Act also seems to lend credence to this idea (which is the same as the show’s description on Hulu’s streaming service.) The description reads: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. The first season follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

So according to Hulu’s own description of Season 1, a different stranger-than-fiction true crime will be the highlight of the show if a second season happens.

We can’t even really predict what the chances are that The Act will be renewed, since the streaming service’s viewing numbers for the show aren’t known at this point in time.

TV Series Finale has let viewers vote on each episode of The Act and those ratings are all high, with 9.45 to 9.5 out of 10. And on IMDB, The Act‘s ratings are a solid 8.4 out of 10 with 4,728 votes. Those positive ratings might indicate a strong future for The Act and a possible season 2.