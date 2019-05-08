Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Tonight? 5/8

The Amazing Race continues tonight on CBS. The reality series will take a detour to the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh, where it will provide teams with one of two options: they can either row a traditional Vietnamese basket boat to pick up items or to build a water wheel. Find out which teams struggle with the challenge, and which are likely to get the boot tonight.

According to GoldDerby, seven of the teams opted for the basket boat: Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes; Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle; Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl; Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins; Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce; Colin Guinn and Christie Woods; and Nicole Franzel and Victory Arroyo. Only two teams opted for the water wheel: Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater; and the Afghanimals, Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran.

Tonight’s Episode Features Challenges In Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

In a teaser clip for tonight’s episode, things appear to get heated between Big Brother alums Rachel and Elissa and Survivor alums Eliza and Corinne. Elissa accused the latter team of stealing their cab, while Eliza has a breakdown at one point, asking her partner why they aren’t doing as well as their Big Brother competitors.

Another challenge tonight is the Roadblock. The challenge requires racers to ride scooters around a test course, which is comprised of circles and figure eights with arrows specifying which direction to go. Elissa, Eliza, Jamal, Janelle, Korey and Victory end up being the contestants that take on this challenge.

Elissa & Corinne Are Reportedly Eliminated During Tonight’s Episode

Despite being cheered on by their respective partners, both Elissa and Jamal struggle to complete the challenge. Elissa struggles through five attempts, while Jamal reportedly struggles through four. “You have to make like a number eight, basically go in one big circle and come back,” Jamal told the International Business Times. “And on turns, you have to be careful because this is not an automatic scooter. A lot of the balancing has to do with your body weight. If you go too fast, you’re going to lose control.”

GoldDerby reports that Elissa and Corinne come in fifth place during the Roadblock challenge, and are promptly sent home. This result leaves eight teams still in the race for the one million dollars. In a recent poll, Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce were voted the most popular team of the season, with 28% of the vote. They were followed by Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo at 24%, with Colin Guinn and Christie Woods at 18%.