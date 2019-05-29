Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Tonight? 5/29

The Amazing Race continues tonight on CBS. The competition series will follows the remaining teams as they travel to Switzerland to compete in the Roadblock, which will have racers leaping 400 feet into the Gletscherschlucht Glacier Gorge. We will provide updates and spoilers on tonight’s eliminations once the episode goes live at 8 p.m. ET.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, “Living Fearlessly”, reads, “Teams travel to Switzerland, where they free-fall over 400 feet into the Gletscherschlucht glacier gorge.” The teaser for the episode shows team Tyler and Korey as the latter free-falls though a glacier canyon. Former Big Brother contestant Nicole is also shown, as she tells the cameras that she’s scared of attempting the challenge.

‘The Amazing Race’ Have 7 Remaining Teams Vying for the Grand Prize

There are only seven teams left in the race for the grand cash prize. Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl are currently in first place after taking leg 6. The Afghanimals, comprised of Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, have won the first two legs; while Team Fun, made up of Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, took Legs 3 and 5. Meanwhile, Colin Guinn and Christie Woods came out on top during Leg 4. Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater have struggled to maintain their footing.

According to GoldDerby, 43 percent of viewers feel that one of the Big Brother teams will win the grand prize. While fans haven’t specified which one. While the options didn’t specify which one, most feel that the team made up of Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo could possibly pull out the win. They have a trio of second-place finishes and one in third.

Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl Are Currently In First Place

Conversely, only three percent of viewers feel that the final team, Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle, have a chance at winning the whole thing. did. The duo struggled during the first three legs and were narrowly saved by a non-elimination. Hammons and LaBelle are the last Survivor team standing, but things don’t look good for them heading into tonight’s episode.

The most recent team eliminated was Big Brother‘s Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes. They spoke with Parade about their elimination and the struggles they faced along the way. “We did try to learn from our mistakes, trust me. After every leg, we would say, ‘Okay, what did we do wrong? What can we improve on?,” Haynes explained. “But you can’t improve on your cab getting stuck in bad traffic. That was something really out of our control. We didn’t know where we were going; we certainly couldn’t direct our driver in another direction. That one incident just, unfortunately, set us on a path, and we couldn’t recover from that.”

Haynes added that the experience was rewarding, even if she and Pierzina got eliminated. “It’s not even about how we fared in the competition or how we stacked up next to other people. It’s about the fact that we were able to do it at all,” she said. “We felt like we could take on the challenge. We’re not just moms who have to sit at home and raise our kids. We can still take risks. That was a huge part of it.”