Who Gets Eliminated on The Amazing Race Tonight? 5/22

'The Amazing Race' 28 Finale Contestants UPDATE: Dana and Matt have won the race. Click here for the full recap. Tonight is the season 28 finale of The Amazing Race, with six contestants left in the running to win one million dollars. The official synopsis of tonight's episode reads: The final three teams race from Shenzhen, China, to Santa Barbara, California for the final leg of the race, where they must jump off a building more than 150 feet high and perform the harrowing task of synchronized mountaineering. The finale episode is titled "The Only First That Matters" and even thought viewers are focused on the finale, many are all ready asking about next season. Season 29 films from May to August 2016, according to the show's casting site, so no premiere date has been released yet. Bustle reports that a Fall premiere is likely for season 29, but let's get back to tonight's big event. To get the details on each remaining team, click through our gallery of the contestants who are in it to win it. (CBS)

After missing last week due to the Survivor finale, The Amazing Race returns to CBS tonight with back-to-back episodes. The remaining eight contestants will travel from Vietnam to the United Arab Emirates for the next challenge. We will provide an update on tonight’s eliminations once the episodes air, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

The synopsis for the first episode of the night suggests that one of the teams could wind up being the ones who take themselves out in the end by making a game-changing decision. “Teams take a leap of faith when choosing which detour challenge to take on, and a split-second decision may make or break one team’s life in the race,” the synopsis reads.

There Are 4 Teams Heading Into Tonight’s ‘Amazing Race’ Episodes

However, the second episode could be even more challenging, as the intense head-to-head which was first introduced during Season 30 of the race, is brought back and threatens to upset the team’s rankings as they fight to the finish.

In a preview clip for tonight’s episodes, it’s hinted at that one challenge, in particular, could lead to some problems for the teams that are left. Colin Guinn and Christie Woods run into some trouble while trying to complete the task, as do Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes. During the preview, Britney looks to be on the verge of tears, and Janelle is visibly frustrated by the technical issues they’re having with their cab.

Tonight a Team Is Rumored to Make a ‘Make or Break’ Decision

The last team that was eliminated was Corinne Caplan and Eliza Orlins. The former Survivor alumists talked about their elimination, and how their Amazing Race experience differed from what they expected. “I knew how difficult it would be. I feel like I was much more equipped to understand what we were getting ourselves into,” Eliza told GoldDerby.

“A lot of close friends of ours, including Francesca Hogi from Survivor and my friend Ami Cusack, who I was on both seasons of Survivor with — they both initially applied for The Amazing Race and they were like, ‘Oh my God! Wouldn’t it be so much better to race?’ And I was like, ‘No way!'” she continued. “I would be stressed out the whole time. I would be in a total state of panic.’ I feel like I knew how horrific it would be, but I just thought it’d be horrific but I’d be better at it.”

“There was no relaxation at all,” Corinne added. “I gotta tell you: I had not watched Amazing Race before we got cast. I was not a fan of the show. I understood the premise and I thought it sounded awesome. It is awesome, but it is not all what I thought it was going to be.”