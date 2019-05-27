‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Winner: Who Wins Season 15?

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is a couple of weeks in and the winner is already known. According to Reality Steve, the man who wins gets engaged to Hannah Brown and recently, Brown appeared on the 2019 live finale of American Idol to report that she is “very happy”. But, before we get into who won Brown’s heart and all the details surrounding the season finale, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know the ending of The Bachelorette 2019, STOP READING NOW.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s get into all the juicy details.

Often, on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the first impression rose of the season goes to the contestant who ends up being the winner. Hannah Brown gave her first impression rose to Luke Parker and he has been a front-runner, from the start. But, Parker is not the winner. He does, however, make it past the hometown dates.

When it comes to the actual winner, the man who Brown picks is … Tyler Cameron, as reported by Reality Steve. The final 2 were Cameron and Jed Wyatt, but Brown went with Cameron. According to Reality Steve, “For the next 2 months you will hear all sorts of stories regarding the ending. It’s the same song and dance every year. But here you go. She picked Tyler and that’s where we’re at.”

So, who is Tyler Cameron? Life & Style Weekly has reported that he is a model and country singer. Elite Daily has reported that the 26-year-old contestant also has referred to himself as a dancing contractor. Tyler Cameron’s ABC cast bio describes him as this, “Don’t let Tyler C.’s good looks fool you. This stud has his MBA from Florida Atlantic University and kills it as a general contractor in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. When he’s not working, he’s spending time with his family, scuba diving and hanging out with his rescue dog, Harley. Tyler’s only been in one serious relationship but says he will know when he meets the right one because that love will ‘smack him right in the face’.” Cameron was previously drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but an injury put an end to an NFL career.

Cameron gets his first solo date with Brown on episode 4 this season. Cameron is one of two Tylers on the show, but don’t confuse him with Tyler G., who gets removed from the show by production, as reported by Reality Steve.

Recently, Hannah Brown opened up a bit about the show’s finale and her journey to get there to Entertainment Tonight. Brown told ET Online, “I will tell you that I’m happy and, ultimately, this season and how it all turned out is not how I thought it would be. It just wasn’t.” It’s safe to assume there’s a lot of twists and turns on the way to the finale. It doesn’t mean that it’s not good. I think it happened the exact way that it was supposed to, and I feel really excited and blessed to have the opportunity that I’ve had and feel really good and want you all to see what that is. I can’t really tell you much more.”