Reality Steve’s Spoilers for ‘The Bachelorette’ Finally Released

The Bachelorette spoilers for Hannah Brown’s season were released on Monday, May 20. Reality Steve didn’t release them earlier because he didn’t know who Brown ended up with.

Generally speaking, Reality Steve usually reveals the winner of the current season before the season even starts (or within the first week of it airing). However, this season was different and, in turn, he chose not to release episode-by-episode spoilers — until today.

Bachelorette fans who enjoy knowing what happens before it airs on ABC had been getting a bit frustrated. However, Reality Steve came through just hours before Brown’s second episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Was Being Very Careful With the Information He Shared This Season

Reality Steve had been debating whether or not to release episode-by-episode spoilers based on the fact that he didn’t know who the last man standing was.

“Let me just say this so there is no confusion. There is a lot of speculation about this season. A lot of hearsay. A lot of information coming from all different places that probably has a lot of people confused. This season has been different for me in that I’ve heard things that happen this season, but haven’t gotten the details behind it which makes it harder to report on. I’d like to get the details, but if I don’t, I know the second I report it,” Reality Steve blogged on May 7.

Interestingly, Reality Steve had “heard” that the person who was sent home by Brown after Hometown Dates actually made the trek to Greece with Brown and her remaining three, perhaps in an effort to thwart spoilers.

“Seems like kind of a ridiculous thing to do since they haven’t done that in 37 previous seasons. If they were going to hide him, maybe keep him in LA til filming is done, but bringing him to Greece? Just seems like a stretch when it’ll eventually get out anyway. Whatever. I’m not them. I’m just telling you that’s what I heard,” he wrote.

Reality Steve was expecting the season to wrap filming sometime around May 8th-10th, but it took a full 10 days past then for him to confirm for certain who Brown picked.

Reality Steve Previously Revealed Brown’s Hometown Spoilers

One thing that Reality Steve claims to know for sure is two of the four suitors that got to go on Hometown Dates with Hannah Brown. He said that both Luke and Tyler were spotted in their hometowns. Steve had supplied photographic evidence from two of the aforementioned suitors’ hometowns to support his claims.

Brown was spotted with Luke P. in Gainesville, Georgia, on April 20. You can see a video of them together below.

(SPOILER): Hannah and Luke entering Curt’s Cafeteria. OMG! They’re holding hands! They’re soulmates! They are the cutest! I’m dead! pic.twitter.com/YxBAZeDeak — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 20, 2019

The next day, Brown was spotted with Tyler Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. You can see some photo from their date below.

Reality Steve believes that Jed, Luke P., and Tyler all make it past hometowns. To find out who wins Brown’s final rose, click here.

