MTV’s ‘The Challenge’: Season 33 Final Predictions

The Challenge: War of the Worlds concludes tonight on MTV. The reality competition has five male contestants left: Wes, Theo, Hunter, Paulie, Turbo, and six female contestants: Georgia, Dee, Da’Vonne, Cara Maria, Mattie, and Ninja Natalie. Check out our final predictions, and determine for yourself which contestant will go home with $75K.

The description for tonight’s episode reads: “With the finals on the horizon, competitors must face the daunting ‘Judgement Day’ challenge, where two players will be purged from the game; desperate to secure his spot in the finals, Paulie goes for broke.”

Paulie Calafiore Runs Into Trouble During Tonight’s Teaser Trailer

The teaser for tonight suggests that there’s trouble in store for Paulie Calafiore. Paulie has dominated throughout the season, winning challenge after challenge with partner Natalie “Ninja” Duran. That said, Paulie appears to take a serious tumble during tonight’s episode. He tries and fails (twice) to climb a rope ladder. “My heart sinks,” said Paulie’s girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello. “It’s terrifying to see a fall like that.”

“I think the cold water’s getting to him and this is one of the most torturous things I’ve seen,” Theo Campbell adds. “I’m now panicking, thinking, ‘If he can’t do it, then what if I can’t do it?’” Paulie told People Magazine that the fall was one of the most difficult things he’s had to endure in his life. “I’ve come crashing down from 50 feet in the air. I am hurting. My body can’t feel a thing,” he explained. “This is one of the most defeating moments of my life. The only thing that is keeping me from staying in that water is my own will and desire and pride.”

Cara Maria Says That She Doesn’t Want to Face Mattie on the ‘Killing Floor’

It’s very possible that Paulie, who’s been a front runner throughout the season, falls short of hist lofty expectations. Either way, it appears that his fate as a competitor will be decided tonight. Cara Maria previously spoke to MTV about her chances of making it to “The Killing Floor”, and who she would not want to face in the event that she does.

“Well, it depends on the elimination. But notoriously, I’ve been in quite a few physical eliminations, and you don’t want to go against somebody completely out of your weight class,” she admitted. “In MMA, there’s weight classes. In The Challenge, it’s you’re this big, she’s this big, run through her! So realistically, I don’t want to get injured, meaning I don’t want to have to run into Mattie.”

According to USA Today, Turbo Camkiran is atop the current power ranking list. He’s been able to complete all the physical challenges, as well as the puzzles. He’s also proven adept at manipulating others and getting potential threats out of the way. Rounding out the top 5 ranking are the aforementioned Cara Maria and Paulie, as well as Mattie Lynn and Wes Bergmann.