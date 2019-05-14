The Flash Season Six: When Will it Start?

If you are a fan of the CW’s hit series The Flash, then you can rejoice because season six is coming.

The nightmare will end, or maybe it's just beginning. Season finale TONIGHT at 8/7c! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/S2nXOx4B1X — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 14, 2019

As of January 31st, 2019 The CW has renewed The Flash for a sixth season, per The Hollywood Reporter. Along with the renewal of the scarlet speedster, The CW has also renewed crowd favorites such as Arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural.

“These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront,” The CW President Mark Pedowitz said.

Pedowitz also announced the expansion of the network’s primetime schedule, growing from five nights of primetime programming to six, adding Sunday:

This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network will also premiere five pilots throughout the 2019-2020 season. Three of them will be spinoffs of current series. Arrow universe spinoff Batwoman, Riverdale by-product Katy Keene and a Jane the Virgin anthology called Jane the Novela are among the series being harvested in several already cultivated universes.

When Will Season Six of The Flash Begin?

Although there hasn’t been an exact release date announced, history points to an early fall premiere for The Flash season six.

All five of The Flash’s past seasons have premiered either during the first or second week of October. Season one kicked off on October 7th, 2014. Season two launched on October 6th, 2015. Season three sped off to the races on October 4th, 2016. Season four began on October 10th, 2017, and the current season started on October 9th, 2018.

If history or consistency is any dictator of when The Flash will premiere in 2019, then put your money on early October.

The Flash and its season premieres have garnered an average of 3.3 million viewers throughout the show’s tenure, with season one having the most with 4.83 million viewers and season five having the least with 2.08 million.

Time to throw down. Don't miss #TheFlash's season finale TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/2pqS9Z4Cb6 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 14, 2019

Season five concludes tonight with the episode airing at 8/7 central.

Major Changes Coming in Season Six

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the helm of showrunner will switch over for season six. Todd Helbing who was the show’s showrunner for seasons four and five will be stepping down, with Eric Wallace being promoted to take over the show going forward.

Variety reports Helbing will be developing other projects under his contract with Warner Bros. Helbing’s other projects include Spartacus and Black Sails.

Eric Wallace joined the show in season four as a co-executive producer and most recently served as an executive producer for season five.

“From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude,” series executive producer Greg Berlanti said. “We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future.”

Wallace has worked on other shows such as Teen Wolf, Z Nation and Eureka.