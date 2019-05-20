‘The Last Watch’: When Does the ‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary Air & How Do You Watch It?

The series finale of Game of Thrones may have be airing, but things aren’t completely over yet. A new documentary that goes behind-the-scenes with the final season is still airing next week, and it includes a lot of interviews and surprise moments. Here’s how to watch it.
The Last Watch, the new Game of Thrones documentary, will air one week from tonight, exactly a week after the series finale. The documentary will air on HBO on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) As with other HBO series, you will also be able to watch it on HBO NOW and HBO GO live as the documentary is airing.
See a preview below.
According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”
Just like with Game of Thrones, this will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)
|Arab League
|OSN, MBC4
|Argentina
|HBO Argentina
|Asia
|HBO Asia (in 23 territories)
|Australia
|Showcase
|Austria
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Bangladesh
|HBO
|Belgium
|2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|HBO
|Brazil
|HBO Brazil
|Bulgaria
|HBO Bulgaria
|Canada
|HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
|China
|CCTV-1 (censored version)
|Colombia
|HBO
|Croatia
|HBO, HRT
|Cyprus
|ANT1 Cyprus
|Czech Republic
|HBO, CT2
|Denmark
|HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
|Estonia
|Fox Life, ETV2
|Finland
|HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
|France
|OCS Choc, Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Greece
|NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
|Hungary
|HBO
|Iceland
|Stöð 2
|India
|HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
|Ireland
|Sky Atlantic
|Israel
|Yes Oh
|Italy
|Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
|Japan
|Star Channel
|Kosovo
|Klan Kosova
|Latvia
|Fox Life
|Lithuania
|BTV
|Macedonia
|HBO
|Malaysia
|HBO Asia
|Mexico
|HBO
|Moldova
|HBO
|Montenegro
|HBO
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
|New Zealand
|SoHo, Prime
|Norway
|HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
|Pakistan
|HBO Pakistan
|Philippines
|HBO Philippines
|Poland
|HBO
|Portugal
|Syfy
|Romania
|HBO
|Russia
|Fox Life, Ren-TV
|Serbia
|HBO
|Slovakia
|HBO
|Slovenia
|Kanal A, HBO
|South Africa
|M-Net
|South Korea
|SCREEN
|Spain
|Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
|Sweden
|HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
|Switzerland
|TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
|Taiwan
|HBO
|Thailand
|HBO
|Turkey
|CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
|Ukraine
|TET, 1+1
|United Kingdom
|Sky Atlantic, Sky1
|United States
|HBO
To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.