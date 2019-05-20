‘The Last Watch’: When Does the ‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary Air & How Do You Watch It?

HBO

The series finale of Game of Thrones may have be airing, but things aren’t completely over yet. A new documentary that goes behind-the-scenes with the final season is still airing next week, and it includes a lot of interviews and surprise moments. Here’s how to watch it.

The Last Watchthe new Game of Thrones documentary, will air one week from tonight, exactly a week after the series finale. The documentary will air on HBO on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) As with other HBO series, you will also be able to watch it on HBO NOW and HBO GO live as the documentary is airing.

See a preview below.

According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Just like with Game of Thrones, this will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4
Argentina HBO Argentina
Asia HBO Asia (in 23 territories)
Australia Showcase
Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Bangladesh HBO
Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO
Brazil HBO Brazil
Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria
Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
China CCTV-1 (censored version)
Colombia HBO
Croatia HBO, HRT
Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus
Czech Republic HBO, CT2
Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
Estonia Fox Life, ETV2
Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
France OCS Choc, Canal+
Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
Hungary HBO
Iceland Stöð 2
India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
Ireland Sky Atlantic
Israel Yes Oh
Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
Japan Star Channel
Kosovo Klan Kosova
Latvia Fox Life
Lithuania BTV
Macedonia HBO
Malaysia HBO Asia
Mexico HBO
Moldova HBO
Montenegro HBO
Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
New Zealand SoHo, Prime
Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
Pakistan HBO Pakistan
Philippines HBO Philippines
Poland HBO
Portugal Syfy
Romania HBO
Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV
Serbia HBO
Slovakia HBO
Slovenia Kanal A, HBO
South Africa M-Net
South Korea SCREEN
Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
Taiwan HBO
Thailand HBO
Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
Ukraine TET, 1+1
United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1
United States HBO

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

  • Published
