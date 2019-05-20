How to Watch ‘The Voice’ 2019 Finale Performances Live Online

Tonight is part 1 of the 2019 finale of The Voice, which means that season 16 is coming to an end. Blake Shelton has the upper-hand this time around, as he has several contestants from his team in the finals. Tonight’s finale episode airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. The official synopsis for tonight’s live finale episode reads, “The final four artists perform live for the coaches three times; one solo cover, a special duet with their coach and the debut of their first original single; one of the four artists will be one step closer to be named The Voice.” Tomorrow’s finale conclusion will then air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET. For those who want to watch the finale episodes but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options for watching the show online.

During tomorrow night’s grand finale, several big names will take the stage to perform. The big stars who will deliver performances on tomorrow night’s episodes are Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Hootie and the Blowfish, Halsey, Khalid, and One Republic. Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton are also set to take the stage.

The four remaining contestants on the finale are Maelyn Jarmon, Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, and Andrew Sevener. And, Jarmon is the only one of the top 4 who is not on Team Blake. Both Jarmon and Roberts earned four-chair turns during the live auditions this season. When it comes to whether or not that original four-chair turn means anything going into the finale, Jarmon says not at all. She explained to Parade, “You have to work at it every single day. You have to make sure you are keeping the bar high and challenging yourself. I honestly don’t think about that anymore. I am, ‘What is the next thing I need to prepare?'”

Gyth Rigdon is reported to be the front-runner and Parade previously reported that he was the very first contestant to appear on the show during the blinds this season.

This has been Legend’s first season as a coach on the show and he is set to return next season as well. In fact, for season 17, all four of this season’s judges will be back. That means that Shelton, Legend, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson are all set to return to the panel.