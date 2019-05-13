‘The Voice’ 2019 Spoilers on Top 8 Contestants Tonight

On tonight’s episode of The Voice 2019, the top 8 winners of season 16 sing for America’s votes. Unlike the other judges on the cast, Adam Levine will simply be watching and enjoying the show because he has no more contestants left in the competition. With the season 16 semi-finals kicking off tonight, of course, there will be a new twist. The top 8 will pair up to perform songs of The Beatles in competitive duets. Generally, the competitive duets are restricted to the battle rounds, earlier in the season, but this is a first-time, new addition to the programming.

Ahead of tonight’s semi-finals, the song choices for the individual performances have been revealed by MJs Big Blog, since they are already up on iTunes. Read on below for the performance spoilers.

Rod Stokes from Team Kelly Clarkson: Stokes will perform “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill.

Maelyn Jarmon of Team John Legend: Jarmon is set to sing the song “Stay” by Rihanna.

Shawn Sounds, also from Team John Legend: He will be performing “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway and Leon Russell.

Andrew Sevener from Team Blake Shelton: Sevener is taking the stage to sing “Long Haired Country Boy” by Charlie Daniels.

Carter Lloyd Horne of Team Blake Shelton: He is singing “Take Me To Church” by Hozier.

Dexter Roberts, another Team Blake Shelton contestant: Roberts will deliver a rendition of “Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down.

Gyth Rigdon, yet another artist from Team Blake Shelton: Rigdon will hit the stage to sing “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.

Kim Cherry of Team Blake Shelton: Cherry is set to execute “Together Again” by Janet Jackson.

Tomorrow night, the top 3 contestants voted through by America will be announced as safe and the bottom two will be eliminated. Then, the middle 3 will have to perform live for the Instant Save, which is real-time voting. Only one of these 3 contestants will move forward to the finale.

Part 1 of the finale will air next week, on May 20, 2019, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, with the top 4 contestants singing for the win. Part 2 will air the next night, on May 21, 2019, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and one of the remaining contestants will be named the winner. The odds are definitely in Blake Shelton’s favor since he has 5 out of the top 8 contestants on his team. And, Shelton has no plans of slowing down.

According to Pop Culture, all four of this season’s judges will return for season 17.

For those who want to watch The Voice as it airs live but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the show live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.