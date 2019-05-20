‘The Voice’ 2019 Finalists: Spoilers on the Top 4 Winners

The season 16 finale of The Voice airs in two parts, on May 20, 2019 and May 21st. When it comes to the finalists, there are just four contestants left in the mix, each one hoping to become the winner this season. Blake Shelton definitely has a good chance at being the coach with the winning artist since three our of the four finalists are from his team. Going into tonight, each of the top 4 will deliver three performances and we have the spoilers on what to expect. Read on below for a rundown on each of the contestants, along with the songs they’ll be singing.

Maelyn Jarmon

Maelyn Jarmon is the only contestant in the finale who is not on Blake Shelton’s team. She is also the only female competitor left on the show. Jarmon, who is a part of John Legend’s team initially got a four-chair turn during her blind audition, with all four judges vying for her as a team member. On part 1 of the finale, she is performing “Hallelujah” for her solo number and “Unforgettable” for her duet with her coach, John Legend. For her original song, the piece is titled “Wait For You” and she is set to perform that as well.

Andrew Sevener

Andrew Sevener hails from Blake Shelton’s team and, ahead of the finale, Sevener told Parade that when it comes to the finalists, “I think we should all get together and play a few shows. All my friends and family here. I think it would be super fun. I am going to hit the ground running, too. I want to keep this momentum going and as soon as we can, release music.” During the finale, Sevener will sing “Lips Of An Angel” on his own and then “All Right Now” for his duet with Shelton. “Rural Route Raising” is the title of Sevener’s original song, which will also be performed.

Dexter Roberts

In an interview with Dexter Roberts, the singer talked about what he’ll do if he doesn’t win this season. Roberts told Parade, “If I don’t win, I am going to hit the ground running right after that. I am going to keep on going and not let anything hold me back. I will keep going for it and I think everyone here should do that, too.” Roberts said that being a part of Shelton has been a dream since he’s always looked up to the country star. Tonight, Roberts will sing “Anything Goes” for his solo set and “Hard Workin’ Man” for his duet with Shelton. Roberts’ original song is titled “Looking Back”.

Gyth Rigdon

Rigdon has been the front-runner this season and tonight, he will sing the song “Once In a Blue Moon” for his individual performance. With his coach, Blake Shelton, he’ll deliver a rendition of the song “Take It Easy”. And, for his original song, fans will get to hear the new tune “Proof I’ve Always Loved You”. When it comes to Rigdon’s experience on The Voice, his blind audition in particular, he told Parade that his father made it a truly sentimental time in his life. Rigdon explained, “My Blind Audition was extremely touching, not only to America, but to me as well to have my dad by my side. I think if I need more views or more streams, I’ll just have my dad cue his tears. Matter of fact, speaking of that, to go fast forward to having the most streams, my dad was standing right to my left when I performed. So, I think America might have seen him because he was crying there, too. So, just full circle. I think having my dad be a part of this journey with me is just an incredible, incredible experience.”