‘The Voice’ Contestants 2019 – Who Are the Finalists?

The Voice is down to its final four, and everyone is wondering who’s going to take home the grand prize.

Dexter Roberts, Maelyn Jarmon, Andrew Sevener, and Gyth Rigdon are the final four contestants on this season of The Voice.

Neither Kelly nor Adam has an artist in this season’s final, but John and Blake are still in the running, vying for that trophy.

Here’s what you should know about the top four artists:

Dexter Roberts

Roberts, 27, is a singer from Fayette, and earned a four-chair turnaround at his initial audition. Reality singing competition fans may also recognize him from Season 13 of American Idol, where he finished in 7th place.

In an interview with Hollywood Life about his experience on The Voice, Roberts said, “It’s a great experience, but I love this experience more than what I got from Idol because they work with you so much here… The vocal team, the band is like 100 percent your band. You walk in and they are like 100 percent your garage band. They want us all to think that. It’s a really cool experience. It has really been a good time with The Voice.”

Maelyn Jarmon

Jarmon hails from Frisco, Texas, but now lives in New York City. At 26-years-old, Maelyn hasn’t let any obstacles she’s encountered keep her from pursuing her dream. When she was just two, she had tubes inserted into her ears to treat recurring ear infections; this resulted in her becoming deaf in her right ear with only 80% feeling in her left ear. When she was 13, according to NBC, Maelyn began voice lessons. She eventually moved to New York City to give Broadway a try, but at 21, she decided to step away from Broadway and focus on creating original music.

Andrew Sevener

Andrew Sevener is 22 and from Alvarado, Texas. Today, he lives in a mobile home that his parents used as a music studio, and he makes his money as a motorhome technician.

According to Hollywood Life, The Voice contestant comes from a musical family– his father was previously in a rock band, and his mother was a country singer. In his spare time, he sings as the lead singer of a band called Sevener. In 2018, Andrew’s band released the EP Bad Connection.

Gyth Rigdon

Gyth Rigdon, 25, is a singer from Singer, Louisiana, and grew up on his family’s racehorse farm. At age 17, he was booked at his family’s biker bar. He hopes The Voice will bring his career to the next level.

Gyth is married to his wife, Bayleigh. According to his website, he was recently voted “Sexiest Voice, You’ve Never Heard” by WhiskeyRiff, who wrote, “Gyth Rigdon doesn’t hit a false note in his debut album, and his single ‘Body Language’ is the kind of song that can make country music fans pay attention.”

Be sure to tune into The Voice tonight on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.