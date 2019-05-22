‘The Voice’ Finale 2019 Performers & Performances Tonight

Tonight is the 2019 finale for The Voice and there are a ton of performers lined up, in addition to the top finalists. Last night, the final 4 contestants each performed three songs for America’s votes and tonight, the results will be revealed. When it comes to the celebrity music artists making appearances, they include Taylor Swift, BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Brendon Urie, Halsey, OneRepublic, Hootie & the Blowfish.

And now let’s get into the scheduled performances and who is performing what songs.

BTS is performing their song “Boy with Luv”.

Jonas Brothers will deliver a performance of their song “Cool”. After getting back together in recent months, their new album “Happiness Begins” will be released on June 7, 2019.

Taylor Swift, with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, will perform a duet of their single “Me!”

Khalid is set to take the stage to perform “Talk”, which is the lead single off his recently released sophomore album “Free Spirit.”

OneRepublic will perform “Rescue Me” onstage tonight.

Halsey will be singing her single “Nightmare” and this will be Halsey’s performance debut for this song.

Hootie & The Blowfish will perform their classic hit song “Let Her Cry” in celebration of their 25th anniversary of best-selling album “Cracked Rear View.” They are also going on their “Group Therapy Tour” and will be putting out new music this year.

The finale episode runs for two hours tonight, airing live, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. Tune in to see who gets named the winner of The Voice season 16.

In an official statement from NBC, this is what’s expected on tonight’s finale episode, “On part two of the live finale, airing Tuesday, May 21 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT), some of the music industry’s most trendsetting and chart-topping stars are set to hit the stage, followed by the crowning of a new winner of The Voice. Additionally, the season finale will feature special musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists.”

Blake Shelton may have three out of the four finalists from his team in the finale but John Legend’s contestant Maelyn Jarmon is said to be the front-runner, based on her songs streaming on iTunes from last night’s part 1 of the finale. This is Legend’s first season as a coach on the show, while Shelton has been a coach since the beginning of the series.

For season 17, all four of this season’s judges are reported to be returning to the panel – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. The show airs twice per year and is expected to return this Fall 2019.