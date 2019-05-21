‘The Voice’ Season 16 Finale: Live Updates & Recap

The Voice wraps up its 16th season tonight on NBC. Last week, the top four finalists were announced, which were made up of three from Team Blake and one from Team Legend. Tonight, these finalists will go head-to-head in the hopes of becoming the show’s next champion. We will provide live updates and spoilers once the finale goes live at 9/8 c. In the meantime, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon and Dexter Roberts comprise Team Blake, while Maelyn Jarmon stands as the lone representative for Team Legend. During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Jarmon talked about the finale and how her being partially deaf has actually been an advantage for her. “I have always considered [being deaf] a super power since I was young,” she revealed. “It was never discussed as a disability throughout my house and it was never really talked about much at all.”

There Are 4 Finalists Heading Into Tonight’s Finale Episode

“Sometimes I can’t hear and will go based off of feeling, so I was able to do that in that moment [last week] because of practice with that in the past,” she continued. “So yeah, [being deaf] has sometimes been an issue, but most times it’s an advantage, oddly enough.” Jarmon also said that she’s eager to find out the results of The Voice and embark on her music career with the exposure that the show has gifted her.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running!” she exclaimed. “I’m ready to do the work. If this has been any type of taste of what it is, I know I can handle it. This has been a great way to practice the schedule. I will be excited and my boyfriend will help make it work. We’ll make it work! It has been my dream forever and it’s his dream, too, so there’s no way to keep me from that.”

Jonas Brothers & Taylor Swift Will Perform Their Latest Singles During the Finale

Roberts has a similar plan to kick off his career after The Voice wraps up. “If I don’t win, I am going to hit the ground running right after that,” he told Parade. “I am going to keep on going and not let anything hold me back. I will keep going for it and I think everyone here should do that, too.” Sevener added, “We know it is a competition at the end of the day. Especially us Southern guys. We are really competitive when it comes to this kind of stuff… I love these guys, but I want to go out on top as much as anybody else does. It is fun, we have a good time and we are family, but at the end of the day, it is a competition and we want to win.”

In addition to performances from the core finalists, The Voice season finale will feature an impressive roster of pop talent. Jonas Brothers will take the stage to perform their latest single “Cool,” while Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie will grace the stage with a rendition of their smash hit “ME!”.