‘The Voice’ Finale 2019 Schedule & Episode Times

The season 16 finale of The Voice airs tonight and tomorrow night, in two parts. And, the finale episodes air at different times, which may make fans wonder about the schedule so that they don’t miss anything. The top 4 contestants, along with celebrity performers and the remaining A-list judges will all take the stage, both tonight and tomorrow. Get the rundown on the finale schedule, who is appearing, the final 4, episode descriptions, and more.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 16 FINALE TIMES & DATES: The finale episodes take place on Monday, May 20, 2019, and on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. For Monday night’s episode, the show will run from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s episode will air 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT.

“THE VOICE” 2019 TV CHANNEL: As always, the show airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

“THE VOICE” JUDGES 2019: John Legend joined the show as a coach for the first time this season. All four judges this season were Legend, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson. And, all four are reportedly returning for season 17, which should premiere this Fall 2019.

“THE VOICE” 2019 TEAMS: There are only two teams left in the finale – Team Legend and Team Blake. Legend has just one contestant in the mix, while Shelton has the other three.

“THE VOICE” 2019 TOP 4 CONTESTANTS: The remaining four contestants include Maelyn Jarmon, Gyth Rigdon, Andrew Sevener, and Dexter Roberts. Both Jarmon and Roberts earned four-chair turns on their initial auditions. All of the contestants are on Blake Shelton’s team except for Jarmon.

“THE VOICE” 2019 CELEBRITY PERFORMERS: The performers lined up to be a part of Tuesday night’s grand finale include Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, the Jonas Brothers, Hootie & the Blowfish, One Republic, Halsey, and BTS.

“THE VOICE” 2019 FINALE PART 1: The plot description for the first part of the live finale reads, “The final four artists perform live for the coaches three times: one solo cover, a special duet with their coach and the debut of their first original single; one of the four artists will be one step closer to being named The Voice.”

“THE VOICE” 2019 FINALE PART 2: For the second part of the finale, airing on Tuesday, the plot synopsis states, “It is revealed who America has chosen to be the winner; chart-topping artists perform and collaborate with the four finalists; fan-favorite past contestants perform.”