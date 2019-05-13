‘The Voice’ Judges’ 2019 Teams

Tonight are the semi-finals of The Voice on NBC, and fans can’t wait to find out who will take home the title this season. Tonight, the top 8 will perform in an attempt to advance to the finals. Last week, Adam Levine saw his last artists knocked out of the running, meaning he’s lost his chances of winning this season.

So who is left, and which teams are the remaining artists a part of? Read on to find out.

Team Blake

Andrew Sevener

Carter Lloyd Home

Dexter Roberts

Gyth Rigdon

Kim Cherry

Team Legend

Maelyn Jarmon

Shawn Sounds

Team Kelly

Rod Stokes

According to a poll by GoldDerby, viewers are hoping for a win by Maelyn Jarmon. The 26-year-old is from Texas, and currently lives in New York City. According to her NBC bio, her journey to The Voice hasn’t come without its obstacles. Maelyn had tubes inserted in her ears at 2-years-old that have left her with deaf in her right ear and with 80% of hearing in her left ear. She continued to explore and study music, however, and became heavily involved in musical theater. When she was 17, she moved to NYC to give Broadway a shot. Five years later, at 21, she decided to step away from her Broadway ambitions and is focusing on creating original music.

GoldDerby shows fans voting for Gyth Rigdon in second place. Rigdon is a 25-year-old singer from Singer, Louisiana. He grew up working on his family’s racehorse farm. He was 15 when he became involved in music. NBC writes, “At 17, his father booked him a three-hour show at a biker bar, and he has been playing gigs there ever since. Gyth took his show on the road for a few years and came back a hometown hero after sharing the stage with artists such as Jake Owen and Gary Allen.”

Whether or not these two will take the lead has yet to be seen. For now, it all comes down to their performance tonight.

The Voice premiered on April 26, 2011, and awards each season’s winner with $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. The winners to date are Javier Colon, Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Tessanne Chin, Josh Kaufman, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sawyer Fredericks, Jordan Smith, Alisan Porter, Sundance Head, Chris Blue, Chloe Kohanski, Brynn Cartelli, and Chevel Shepherd.

Blake has won six seasons of The Voice, and is vying for his seventh win. Find out if he’ll get one step closer to achieving that goal on tonight’s episode of The Voice.