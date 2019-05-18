Theresa Nelson, Travis Tritt’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Theresa Nelson has three children with country singer Travis Tritt. The couple was married in 1997. Tritt has been married twice previously.

Tritt’s first marriage was to his high school sweetheart, Karen Ryon, in September 1982, the couple then divorced in 1984. That same year, Tritt, then 21, married again, this time to 33-year-old Jodi Barnett. That marriage lasted until 1989, the same year that Tritt signed with Warner Bros.

Finally, Tritt married his current wife Theresa Nelson in April 1997. In June 1999, Nelson gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Tristan James. A daughter, Tyler Reese, would follow in February 1998. The couple had another son, Tarian, in November 2003.

1. Nelson Confirmed Her Husband’s Assertion that their Family Vacation Home Was Haunted

Tritt and Nelson were featured in a 2015 episode of the Lifetime series, “The Haunting of…” Tritt said in the show that over the year both he and his wife heard voices in a vacation cabin that they owned. Tritt said that at one point, the voices were so prominent, the family was scared to visit. He added that the couple regularly saw footprints around the home. The show’s host, Kim Russo, said that an African-American medicine man had been murdered on the property and that the voices were that of the medicine man’s killers. Russo said that the medicine man’s spirit remained in the cabin.

2. When Nelson Met Tritt, She Was a Nashville-based College Student

Tritt told the Spokane Spokesman-Review in September 1996 that he was engaged at the time to marry Theresa Nelson. Nelson was described as being a Nashville-based college student and model. Tritt said of the relationship, “I got blindsided. Tritt remarked in the article that he wrote the song “More Than You’ll Ever Know” in honor of Nelson.

Tritt said that he wrote the song after spending months on end apart from Nelson. Tritt told the Spokesman-Review, “When you first meet somebody and you’re falling in love with them, if you’re like me you want to spend every waking moment of your day with her, get to know her as much as you possibly can. We were able to do that for about the first three or four months we were together.”

3. Nelson Became a Viral Sensation After a Touching Video Emerged in April 2019

In April 2019, Nelson became something of a viral sensation when Tritt captured a touching moment on camera and uploaded it to Instagram. The incident in the video actually occurred in March 2019 when Nelson noticed a deer on the family’s property. Tritt said in the video that it was “one of the deer she raised when this little buck was orphaned as a baby.” The deer can be seen going towards to Nelson, rather than run away. It’s clear from the video that the deer remembers Nelson.

Tritt said in a July 2015 Twitter post that he was thankful none of his family were hurt in a fire that engulfed their property.

4. Tritt & Nelson’s Daughter Taylor Reese Tritt Is Attempting to Follow in Her Father’s Footsteps

Tritt and Nelson’s daughter, Tyler Tritt, told Lake and Summer Style in a November 2015 about her plans to follow in her father’s footsteps as a country singer. Tyler told the website, “I love to get on stage and sing. I sing all the time. My brothers get annoyed with it, I’m sure.” In the article, Tyler mentions that her mother had been voted as Miss Leesburg in 1989. Nelson is quoted in the article as saying of her daughter’s prospective career, “She has been wanting to do this since she was little, but we wanted to be sure she had a normal childhood. We let her dabble a little. When she was younger, Disney and Nickelodeon wanted her to do a show and stuff, but Travis wouldn’t let her do it. He figured if she was talented back then, she’d get even better as she got older.”

5. Tritt Was Involved in a Fatal Car Accident in May 2019

#HCFR responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 22 near mm16 this morning at about 3:30 in which 2 people were killed. 1 other person suffered minor injuries. This accident involved 2 vehicles and a tour bus, w/ no reported injuries on the bus. SCHP is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/RAaqEvOkpg — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 18, 2019

Travis Tritt has said he is lucky to be alive following a car crash that killed two people. The crash occurred in South Carolina at around 3 a.m. on May 18. Shortly after the incident, Tritt tweeted that he was okay following the crash. The singer wrote, “We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

The singer later said that his tour bus had received minor damage and that he was “so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.” Tritt described the bus as being “sideswiped.” Tritt added that the driver who had caused the crash was “obviously drunk or impaired.” He then implored his followers to never drive drunk.

