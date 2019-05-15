Was Thomas Ravenel Fired or Did He Quit ‘Southern Charm’?

Thomas Ravenel is going to be a huge source of controversy this season on Southern Charm… despite the fact that he’s not actually on the show. In September, news surfaced that Ravenel wouldn’t be returning for the series’ sixth season.

Why not? Was he fired or did he quit?

Here’s what we know:

Last spring, two women came forward accusing Ravenel of sexual assault. The first, a real estate agent named Ashley Perkins, said that she was sexually assaulted by Ravenel in December 2015. The second woman to come forward, Dawn, worked as a nanny for Ravenel, and also accused him of sexual assault.

Ravenel was charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September after Nanny Dawn’s accusations came to light. Days after the arrest, Bravo confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he had been removed from the series.

Dawn according to People, alleges that “while his daughter Kensington Calhoun was sleeping nearby, Ravenel ‘corralled’ her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and ‘proceeded to rip my clothes off.’ Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.”

Ravenel denied both Dawn, and Ashley Perkins’ allegations. His attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told People in a statement, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims… The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ravenel’s termination from the show came one month after he publicly shared that he was leaving the Bravo series “on his own accord.” The Hollywood Reporter reports him as saying, “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me… I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Ravenel has faced other charges prior to his September arrest. In 2007, he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges and sentenced to 10 months in jail, as the Hollywood Reporter points out.

And while he’s no longer appearing on Southern Charm, Ravenel is still a huge part of the plot. In a sneak preview for tonight’s season six premiere, Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn Dennis, tells a friend on the phone, “I just left the doctor with Thomas and Saint, which was awkward… It was really, really weird. I think he’s in denial or something.”

Austen Kroll then calls Shep Rose to tell him, “I’m reading that he can be convicted for up to three years.” Rose responds, “Honestly, like, he can handle himself… I’m worried about his family.”

Where is he today? According to People, a judge has ordered Ravenel to go to trial, but he has not yet entered a plea.

Be sure to tune into Season 6 of Southern Charm on Bravo at 8pm ET/PT.