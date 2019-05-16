Kathryn Dennis’ Ex Thomas Ravenel & Girlfriend Ashley Jacobs Split Amid Rape Allegations

Thomas Ravenel is no longer a cast member on Southern Charm after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct became front-page news, according to TMZ. But, he is still the ex of Kathryn Dennis and the father of her two kids. Going into season 6 of Southern Charm, Ravenel’s legal issues are on everyone’s minds and Ravenel’s girlfriend Ashley Jacobs is still in the picture. But, when it comes to whether or not Jacobs and Ravenel are still together today, they reportedly are not.

According to People, Ravenel and Jacobs ended their relationship over the summer, in August 2019. And, a few months after the breakup, Newsweek reported that Jacobs wrote this message on Instagram, “We might not be creating new memories anymore, but I still treasure the ones we have, and I’d do it all again knowing how things turned out in the end. Thank you for the memories, the good and the bad, and I’ll forever cherish them till the day I leave this world.”

Despite the breakup, Jacobs and Ravenel were spotted together since and Ravenel’s ex, Dennis, told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t know the status of Ravenel’s relationship with Jacobs.

Several women have come forward with accusations against Ravenel, as reported by TMZ, and one of them was a former nanny, named Dawn Ledwell.

Recently, Ledwell was in the news again, with claims about Ravenel abusing his ex Dennis. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Ledwell testified that, “One day he was very angry at Kathryn for not keeping her house cleaning up. And, was pushing over bookshelves.” Ledwell also said that Ravenel threw cigarette butts at Dennis, admitted to having an alcohol problem and offered to pay an Uber driver to wipe cocaine off of his face.

Because of the allegations against Ravenel, no longer is a cast member on Southern Charm. On September 25, 2019, the Bravo network stated to People that Ravenel would not be appearing on the show anymore. Prior to this reveal, Ravenel wrote on social media, “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.” Jacobs, on the other hand, does appear on Southern Charm this season.

With Ravenel not being a part of the show anymore, some of his cast members admitted to feeling a void, despite Ravenel’s many legal problems. Southern Charm-er Shep Rose admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “Say what you will about him, the guy was larger than life. He brings a lot because, I mean, you just never know what he’s going to say. Or he shows up in a certain kind of a mood and all of a sudden there’s chaos. Yes, he’s gone. Yes, there’s a void, but we were cautiously optimistic that we could figure it out without him.”

As for fellow co-star Patricia Altschul, she revealed, “Well, as you know, I have no problem giving my opinion on anything whether anybody asks me or not. But I cannot say anything about Thomas, because he served me with papers. I’m subpoenaed so you won’t get anything from me.”