Tiffany Boone: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Mitchell has been fired from Showtime’s The Chi after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, reports Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter. His agency UTA terminated their contract with the breakout star of Straight Outta Compton two weeks ago, and he is no longer involved with the Netflix film Desperados.

Tiffany Boone is one of the “several actresses” who has spoken up against Mitchell, reports several outlets (Hollywood Reporter first). The 32-year old played the character Jerrika on show, who is described as Mitchell’s character’s “girlfriend from the “right” side of the track” who “has very little patience for Brandon’s old life.”

Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. A Source Says that Boone Needed Her Fiance Marque Richardson Present for Her Scenes With Mitchell

Jason Mitchell Allegedly Sexually Harassed ‘The Chi’ Co-star, Tiffany Boone; Multiple Women Made Complaints Against Him [DETAILS] https://t.co/PMipL89B1w pic.twitter.com/7VCnAweWEl — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) May 21, 2019

From the Hollywood Reporter report, a source with knowledge of the Showtime series stated that Boone “made repeated complaints of sexual harassment and allegedly felt so unsafe with her co-star that at times her fiance, Dear White People actor Marque Richardson, came to set when she shot scenes with him.”

Boone has declined comment at this time. She also has not tweeted since May 12 nor posted from her Instagram since February 26. Initially, she was going to leave the show before Fox 21, the production company behind The Chi, took action.

The source also says Boone ultimately informed producers at Fox 21 that she could no longer work with Mitchell. Initially, he was retained while she was released at her request to pursue other projects. Other actresses on the series also were said to have had problems with Mitchell. It’s unclear what finally led the studio to act.

2. Boone’s Other Major Screen Credits Include 2013’s “Beautiful Creatures” and “The Following” in 2014

According to her IMDB page, Boone’s first professional gig came in 2006 in the independent film Hamilton, a family drama set in a diverse suburb of Baltimore (her hometown in real-life).

She is mostly a television actress, having starred opposite Kevin Bacon in Fox’s “The Following” in 12 episodes, as well as a supporting role in the 2013 film “Beautiful Creatures.” She has also seen bit roles in shoes such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Suburgatory” and “Once Upon a Time.”

She plays the character Savannah Snow in “Beautiful Creatures,” a supernatural love story that starts in high school before expanding into a fantasy world. In a Celebs.com mini-interview, Boone describes Snow as:

“The Mayor’s daughter…she is part of The Cliches, which is a “mean girl” crew at the school, and she is Emily Asher’s (the main female bully’s) best friend.

3. Her Father Was Murdered When She Was a Young Child in 1991 in Baltimore

Boone was born in 1987 in Baltimore. Her father was murdered in 1991 when she was just three. According to an interview with The TV Page, the tragedy made her stronger to life’s adversities.

“I was never allowed to use it as an excuse for anything,” she told Sean Daly. “I was never allowed to say ‘I don’t get to have this experience because my dad is not around.’ I always knew who he was. Everybody always told me about him. I still hold him dear to my heart and I think about him every single day.”

In an Instagram post, she expounded upon her feelings towards him:

“Been thinking about this fella a lot lately. I often speak in interviews about my father being murdered when I was 3. I don’t do that for sympathy. I do it so another girl who has lost her father can know she is not alone….I do it so my father can know that he is always on my mind and heart.”

Boone’s father worked for a few different businesses, including a car wash. Her mother has worked in insurance and customer service before landing a job more recently in the Social Security Administration. Boone credits a lot of her resilience to the care of her single mother.

I have a great family, but, you know, I was raised by a single mother and everyone knows that Baltimore is not the easiest place to grow up. I have seen a lot of kids who didn’t have the direction I had kind of fall to the wayside or not be able to see themselves outside of Baltimore. The arts let me know that there was always more than what I saw in front of my face. There was always a world I could escape to and a place I could belong.

She graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in 2009. Two years later, she appeared in her first mid-budget feature, the horror-comedy Detention.

4. She Is Engaged to Richardson & They Frequently Appear at Red Carpet Events Together

The Hollywood Reporter article labels Richardson as Boone’s fiance. While there was no official press announcement, the two frequently appear at red carpet events together and post pictures with loving captions of each other.

Many of the posts just show them dancing at various award events, such as the Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards and Emmy’s.

5. She Is Invovled with the Saving Our Daughters Anti-Bullying Charity

Boone links the anti-bulling charity Saving Our Daughters to her Instagram page. The site’s motto states: “Please help us give our girls hope who have an interest in performing arts to deter bullying.”

Saving Our Daughters, a 501 c-3 organization which works with girls from multicultural backgrounds through theater, film, culinary and literacy, to help them to overcome the many obstacles they face growing up: bullying (cyber, gossip, face-to-face), dating abuse, domestic violence and other esteem slayers. Saving Our Daughters creates the tools to get teen girls fired up to take the power away from negative issues of bullying, as celebrity supported art programs, educate girls beyond the borders of a traditional classroom.

Boone is also passionate about women’s health issues. She has posted several messages in support of Planned Parenthood.