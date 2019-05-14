Tim Conway’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Conway has died. The comedian and former cast member of The Carol Burnett Show died on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. He was 85. According to People, he was suffering from complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. He’s survived by his wife, six biological children, and one step-child.

Conway has five sons; Corey, Jaime, Patrick, Shawn and Tim, Jr., and two daughters; Kelly and Jackie. Many of them have appeared in his films, and some have even gone on to entertainment careers of their own. Learn more about the Conway children and their relationships with their famous father below.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Son Tim Conway, Jr. Is a Comedian & a Weeknight Radio Host

Tim Conway, Jr. was born in October 1963. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became an a comedic actor, debuting on the sitcom Mama’s Family when he was 24. From there, Tim, Jr. appeared in several films and TV shows, including Plaza Suite, Beverly Hills Vamp, and Up All Night. He also had a vocal cameo during his father’s appearances on The Johnny Carson Show in 1987.

Tim, Jr. rose to popularity as a host on the FM talk station KLSX. He was initially teamed with Doug Steckler, but he became the sole host after Steckler left in 2008. Since then, The Tim Conway, Jr. Show has flipped the format to Top-40. He often discusses political topics on the show, and leans more toward the right with a comical libertarian slant. “My producers, Sharon and Mondo, make my show happen,” Tim, Jr. told LA Weekly. “They do all the hard work of throwing it all together; I’m just a guy who sits here and talks.

Tim, Jr. talked about his father’s comedy influence during an interview with Lifestyle Magazine. “My dad actually called me one day and said ‘hey I just listened to your radio show and it sounds like you have comedy in your blood’,” he recalled. “And I said thank you, and he said, ‘Yeah it’s too bad it’s not on your radio show’.” Tim, Sr. admitted to the joke, but said that he genuinely likes the show. “I enjoy listening to it, I really do.”

2. Kelly Conway Was In a Legal Battle With Her Step-Mom Over Her Father’s Medical Treatment

Kelly Conway was born in July 1962. She recently made headlines due to the legal battle she was embroiled in with her stepmom, Charlene. She filed court documents in August 2018 that accused Charlene of “planning to move [Tim Conway] out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and place him into a lesser quality home.

At the time, she also told People Magazine that her father cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, and clothing” and is “almost entirely unresponsive.” Kelly was granted a temporary restraining order that prevented Charlene from moving the actor, but her attempt to made conservator was rejected by a judge.

Charlene was appointed conservator in March 2019, after the court found “clear and convincing evidence” that a conservatorship was necessary. Charlene was found to be “suitable and qualified” by the court. Kelly stated that she was pleased with the outcome. A statement released by her publicist, Roger Neal, read, “[Kelly is] very happy with the outcome after more than a year of fighting to keep her dad safe and sound. She is now allowed to see him and is permitted to meet with Tim’s healthcare professionals.”

3. His Son Patrick Conway Was Living As a Homeless Man In 2018

Conway’s son Patrick was born in December 1964, according to TCM. He came to the attention of the masses when a video of him living as a homeless man surfaced in 2018. The video was uploaded by the YouTube account Homeless Lives Matter, and sees Patrick standing near his father’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Patrick has many brothers and sisters who are still alive,” explains the host of the video. “[He’s] been homeless here in Los Angeles for three years.” Patrick explained that he lived off of food stamps for those three years, and that his siblings “helped a little bit,” but that he was largely on his own. Patrick went on to reveal that he suffers from alcoholism, and that he drinks to help remedy his seizures.

Patrick claims that his step-mother Charlene was responsible for pushing him away from the rest of his family and severing their communication. At the time the interview, he said he had not seen his father in over seven months.

4. He Wrote a Children’s Book Inspired By His Granddaughter Courtney

Conway published the children’s book Little Leo’s Big Adventures in 2009. During a chat with Smashing Interviews, he talked about the inspiration behind the book. “My daughter-in-law came out for a visit and she had just separated from one of my sons. She brought her little daughter, Courtney, and Courtney stayed with us for practically about five years,” he revealed. “To watch this little lady grow up and at night when she would go to sleep … she slept between my wife and I, and she would always want to hear a story.”

“She came to us when she wasn’t even talking yet, so by the time she got to be speaking and everything, she wanted to hear stories,” he continued. “So, I would tell her this story about Leo and his travels and she would always say, ‘Again, again,’ and I’d keep repeating the dumb thing and eventually I thought that maybe I could just put it in a book and she could read it and I won’t have to keep saying it over and over. It was kind of a gift to her.”

5. All Of Conway’s Children Appeared In the 1987 TV Special ‘This Is Your Life’

All of the actor’s children honored him by appearing in the 1987 TV special This Is Your Life. This is the only screen credit for sons Corey and Shawn Conway, born November 1968 and August 1970, respectively; and daughter Jackie. Jaime Conway, who was born in September 1966, has one additional screen credit to his name. According to IMDb, he worked in the music department for the 1993 comedy Dorf Goes Fishing. The film starred his father and Yvonne Wilder.

Conway reflected on his family during an interview with Lifestyle Magazine. “Well, I have six children, seven with a step-daughter, and it’s just been a joy,” he said. “It really has. I didn’t expect to have that many, but there you go. To have six wonderful kids has been the joy of my life.”

On his website, he summed up his career and his life by writing, “I have seven children, two grand children and a puppy. I have been married since 1984, a record for Hollywood. I do not have a serious thought in my head. Enjoy the show.”