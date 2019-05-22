Tori Spelling’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, have been married since 2006 and have five children together: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. Tori also has a stepson, Jack, from Dean’s first marriage. Tonight at 8/7c on MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Tori Spelling and her oldest daughter, Stella, will go head to head in a cooking competition against Jennie Garth and her daughter.

Here’s what you need to know about Tori Spelling’s family:

1. She & Dean Started Having Children While Filming Their Reality Show

When Tori and Dean started filming their reality show, Tori & Dean: Inn Love, she was pregnant with their oldest child Liam. The show continued for 6 seasons, and later became known as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

The TV Guide synopsis describes the show as “An unscripted series that charts the experiences of married actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott as they attempt to manage their family and their careers.”

The last episode, which aired in January 2012, was entitled “And Baby Makes Five,” and centered around the birth of their third child, Hattie.

2. Tori Is Considering Having More Children

Although their oldest child is currently 11 and their youngest is only 1, the couple says they would be open to having more children in the future. Last year, Tori told Us Weekly “I like even numbers [and my kids] keep asking. They all want one more because they want a little baby sister now. But I can’t imagine dad being sane if we have one more. It would push dad over the edge. He’s doing the best he can!”

That same year, People reported that an insider told them Tori was under a lot of pressure juggling marriage, her career, and her family. In early 2019, Tori’s mother, Candy, told Hollywood Life that she wished Tori would stop having kids; she did, however, compliment Tori and Dean’s parenting, saying “I don’t know how she has made it happen, but I think it’s because she does a lot with them and so does Dean. They are great parents, they are both very present all the time and it’s the consistency and presence that makes all the difference.”

3. Spelling Was Raised in the Spotlight

Tori, like her children, was born into a famous family, so she understands what it means to grow up in the spotlight. Her father, Aaron Spelling, was a film and television producer, and her mom, Candy Spelling, is a theater producer and author. Growing up in Beverly Hills, well-exposed to Hollywood, it is no surprise that Tori took an interest in acting. After appearing in a number of her father’s shows, she rose to fame as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Her husband Dean is a TV and film actor, too, but so far, their children have not followed in their parents footsteps and entered the acting world (with the exception of the oldest childrens’ early appearances on their parents’ reality show, and her daughter’s participation on the MasterChef celebrity special). She does, however, regularly feature her children on Instagram, sharing their family moments with her 1.3 million followers.

4. Tori & Dean Are Fiercely Protective of Their Children

The couple has recently experienced cyberbullying against their kids on social media, and have been quick to shut down any negativity surrounding their parenting or their children. Earlier this year, USA Today reported that Tori was receiving mean-spirited comments about her children’s appearances under a post she shared of her family on social media. In defense of his family, Dean responded, including in his lengthy note:

“These are kids folks. Messy stinky little bundles of fun, laughter and love. As far as saying my children are over weight, well that’s just mean and Un-called for. They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for passing such horrible judgement on innocent beautiful children.”

5. The Family Lives in a Rented Mansion in Hidden Hills

According to Daily Mail, Spelling recently moved her family into a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion that costs the family $13,000 a month to live in. The neighborhood is home to A-listers such as several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jessica Simpson, and Drake.

The Daily Mail reported that the March 2019 move was her family’s ninth home in eight years, and is only an 18-month rental (so it may not be long before the family moves again).