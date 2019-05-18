Travis Tritt Not Dead: Country Singer Alive After Fatal Car Crash

Travis Tritt has said he is lucky to be alive following a car crash that killed two people. The crash occurred in South Carolina at around 3 a.m. on May 18. Shortly after the incident, Tritt tweeted that he was okay following the crash. The singer wrote, “We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

The singer later said that his tour bus had received minor damage and that he was “so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.” Tritt described the bus as being “sideswiped.” Tritt added that the driver who had caused the crash was “obviously drunk or impaired.” He then implored his followers to never drive drunk.

#HCFR responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 22 near mm16 this morning at about 3:30 in which 2 people were killed. 1 other person suffered minor injuries. This accident involved 2 vehicles and a tour bus, w/ no reported injuries on the bus. SCHP is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/RAaqEvOkpg — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 18, 2019

The driver of the car that caused the crash was driving a jeep when he began driving the wrong way on the highway. He was killed. His jeep hit a Chevrolet truck, a passenger in that truck was also killed. The driver of the truck was injured and is being treated at a nearby hospital. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Nobody on board Tritt’s bus was injured after the crash. According to the singer’s official website, he had played at the North Myrtle Beach House of Blues on the night of May 17. On the night of May 18, Tritt had been due to play Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, Georgia.

