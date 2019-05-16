Did Trey Songz Just Announce He’s a Daddy?

Fans of Trey Songz, née Tremaine Aldon Neverson, were not aware that the singer was even in a relationship, so when the 34-year-old posted on Instagram a photo of himself holding the tiniest little foot of a newborn boy, and captioned the picture with nothing but a blue emoji heart, the comments section blew up with questions. Did the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer just announce that he’s a new Dad?

The speculation as to whether the baby boy featured was actually his new son, a nephew, or perhaps, just a friend’s baby, instantly blew up his feed. It could even be a throwback photo to when his nephew was born, since the black and white photo was posted on Throwback Thursday.

Leading most people to believe that this is a legit “New Dad” announcement, the numerous celebrity comments and well-wishes he received online. Singer Kehlani wrote “finally HAHAAA YES!!” while fellow artist Sammie wrote, “Legacy.” DJ E Feezy spoke for many people when he wrote “When life catches you off guard literally lol. Congrats my brother!” Seemingly cementing the baby news as real, his ex Lori Harvey wrote, “Aww that little foot. Happy for you T!!”

Perhaps, the most important clue that this is not a late April Fool’s joke, the fact that Trey Songz’s own mother, April Tucker, commented on the photo. While her instagram account @amgt is private, she left a message on her son’s sweet photo with a series or loving emojis: a baby, blue heart and the face covered in hearts.

The Twitterverse also lit up with questions and comments. While some users were heartbroken, complaining that they weren’t the baby mama, some still in denial that the baby is actually his, and many merely relaying their imminent shock at the news.

Are my eyes deceiving me or did Trey Songz just announced having a new baby on ig?? pic.twitter.com/taHEIzpDkD — Miss Chun-Li The Street Fighter (@LadiiJ88) May 16, 2019

Trey songz got a kid? When was I pregnant? pic.twitter.com/b7g1WyxemY — 🌹 (@aniyaaleigh) May 16, 2019

For those that do believe the child is his, there’s also speculation that this is the exact reason why he broke up with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey. At the time, there were rumors that Songz had an affair with porn star Brittney Jones while dating Harvey, and that he got the adult film actress pregnant.

Trey Songz just posted a baby pic. No wonder Lori Harvey left him. He had a whole baby on the way. — Cersei Lannister Stan Account ❥ (@PleaseImpressMe) May 16, 2019

The Shade Room even posted Jones’ alleged sonogram, in which she claimed the baby was Songz’s in December 2018. Based on the time of conception, a due date in mid-May falls directly in line with her claims.

However, there were many detractors at the the time as well, claiming the ultrasound picture was fake. While Jones has since deleted her Instagram account, Hot New HipHop documented at the time the live video she posted at the time to defend her truth. She said, “Trey fans say I made it with an App but how does an app change the actual photo. And I spelt my own name wrong. Lmao.” Jones then claimed she would post a third ultrasound photo if push came to shove.

