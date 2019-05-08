Troy Shafer Dead: ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Dies at 38

Troy Shafer, one of the stars of “Nashville Flipped,” has died at the age of 38, according to his obituary.

According to an obituary that was published in the Erie Times-News, Shafer passed away on April 38 in unexpected circumstances. The tribute said that Shafer, who was from Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, is survived by his parents, Timothy and Janey Shafer, in addition to a brother, Tim, as well as a niece, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Shafer’s Brother Says the ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Passed Away in His Sleep & Had No Known Medical Condition

Speaking to TMZ, Tim Shafer said that his brother passed away suddenly in his sleep. Tim said that his brother had no known medical conditions and that the family was still in shock. The TMZ report says that a toxicology report is pending. Shafer was laid to rest a week before the TMZ article was published in a small private funeral. Shafter was preceded in death by his sister, Tania.

Shafer, Who Originally Aspired to Be a Singer, Regarded Faith as an Important Part of His Life

One section of Shafer’s obituary reads, “Troy’s faith was an important part of his life.” It also says that Shafer first dreamed of becoming a singer when he moved to Nashville, Shafer sang with his friend Billy Falcon in the city. His biggest musical influences were Elvis Presley and Huey Lewis and The News. Shafer’s other passion was playing golf. Shafer was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and Penn State Behrend School of Business. Shafer’s IMDb page says that “Nashville Flipped” aired seven episodes on the DIY Network in 2017.

Shafer’s Facebook Page Has Become Inundated With Tributes

Shafer had not updated his Instagram page since October 2018 when he reminded his followers that his new show, “Restoring Nashville,” was debuting on the DIY Network that month. As news of Shafer’s death spread online, his Facebook page has become inundated with fans and friends paying tribute.

On May 1, one friend wrote, “I write with a heavy heart and send condolences to Troy’s family. I consider Troy a good friend, always genuine and inspiring from the golf course, in our water gardening, and working on little projects here and there. He will be missed.”

Troy Shafer Married Becky Haynes in March 2014

According to one social media profile, Shafer married Becky Haynes in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 22, 2014. Haynes is not mentioned in Shafer’s obituary. Becky Haynes uses the name Shafer in her professional career at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Both Haynes and Becky have photos of themselves together on their Facebook pages. The last photo on Shafer’s page appears to be from 2017.

