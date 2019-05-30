TV Premieres & Finales for June 2019

June is packed full of season premieres, finales and new series premieres, so for those of you who are looking to keep track of everything coming to television next month, we’ve got you covered. With a slew of new shows, original series, and season finales, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

The following is a list of all June, 2019 TV premiere dates (new series and seasons, season and series finales, specials, and more) for most major shows. I will continue to update throughout the month as more is announced, but if I missed anything feel free to let me know in the comments below, or shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern/Pacific time and then Central/Mountain time.

Note: the below only consists of television series and season premieres and finales. There are also plenty of made-for-TV movies, documentaries, series specials and awards shows throughout the month of June. For a full list with everything included, you can click here.

Saturday, June 1, 2019

6/5 PM: Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet, Season 2)

(Animal Planet, Season 2) 10/9 PM: To Have & To Hold: Charlotte (OWN, Series Premiere)

(OWN, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: My House Is Your House (HGTV, Series Premiere)

Sunday, June 2, 2019

6/5 PM: AXIOS (HBO, Season 2)

(HBO, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Burden of Truth (The CW, Season 2)

(The CW, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Death Row Stories (HLN, Season 4)

(HLN, Season 4) 8/7 PM: Luther (BBC America, Season 5)

(BBC America, Season 5) 8/7 PM: Secrets of the Zoo (Nat Geo Wild, Season 2)

(Nat Geo Wild, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 5)

(AMC, Season 5) 9/8 PM: Southern Charm New Orleans (Bravo, Season 2)

(Bravo, Season 2) 10/9 PM: An American Murder Mystery (ID, Season 14)

(ID, Season 14) 10/9 PM: Island Hunters (HGTV, Season 5)

(HGTV, Season 5) 10/9 PM: Marriage Rescue (Paramount Network, Series Premiere)

(Paramount Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Raising Wild (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Relatively Nat & Liv (E!, Series Premiere)

(E!, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Weekly (FX, Series Premiere)

(FX, Series Premiere) 10:05/9:05 PM: NOS4A2 (AMC, Series Premiere)

(AMC, Series Premiere) 11:19/10:19 PM: Talking Dead: Fear Edition (AMC, Season 4)

Monday, June 3, 2019

3/2 AM: Malibu Rescue (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC, Series Premiere)

(TLC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo, Season 4)

(Bravo, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Hidden Potential (HGTV, Season 2)

(HGTV, Season 2) 9/8 PM: So You Think You Can Dance (FOX, Season 16)

(FOX, Season 16) 10/9 PM: Breaking Homicide (ID, Season 2)

(ID, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Wedding Cake Championship (Food Network, Season 2)

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

3/2 AM: Creative Galaxy (Amazon, Season 3)

(Amazon, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1, Season 5.5)

(VH1, Season 5.5) 9/8 PM: Dance Moms (Lifetime, Two-Hour Season 8)

(Lifetime, Two-Hour Season 8) 10:30/9:30 PM: The Radkes (USA Network, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

3/2 AM: Black Mirror (Netflix, Season 5)

(Netflix, Season 5) 3/2 AM: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, Season 3)

(Hulu, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 2.5)

(Freeform, Season 2.5) 10/9 PM: Lone Star Justice (ID, Series Premiere)

Thursday, June 6, 2019

9/8 PM: Mountain Men (History Channel, Season 8)

(History Channel, Season 8) 10/9 PM: Alone (History Channel, Season 6)

(History Channel, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Hero Ink (A&E, Series Premiere)

(A&E, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Queen of the South (USA Network, Season 4)

Friday, June 7, 2019

3/2 AM: 3% (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Designated Survivor (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 8/7 PM: BattleBots (Discovery Channel, Season 4)

(Discovery Channel, Season 4) 8/7 PM: Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 9)

(The CW, Season 9) 9/8 PM: The Big Stage (The CW, Series Premiere)

Sunday, June 9, 2019

8/7 PM: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Season 6)

(ABC, Season 6) 8/7 PM: The Good Witch (Hallmark Channel, Season 5)

(Hallmark Channel, Season 5) 9/8 PM: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 4)

(ABC, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Big Little Lies (HBO, Season 2)

(HBO, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Carnival Eats (Cooking Channel, Season 7)

(Cooking Channel, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Claws (TNT, Season 3)

(TNT, Season 3) 9/8 PM: The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network, Season 10)

(Food Network, Season 10) 9/8 PM: Legends of the Deep (Science Channel, Series Premiere)

(Science Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Smothered (TLC, Series Premiere)

(TLC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: To Tell the Truth (ABC, Season 4)

Monday, June 10, 2019

4/3 PM: Best Ever Trivia Show (GSN, Series Premiere)

(GSN, Series Premiere) 7/6 PM: Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon, Season 4)

(Nickelodeon, Season 4) 10/9 PM: Kate Plus Date (TLC, Series Premiere)

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

9/8 PM: Outdaughtered (TLC, Season 5)

(TLC, Season 5) 10/9 PM: Cheerleader Generation (Lifetime, Series Premiere)

(Lifetime, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Ink Master (Paramount Network, Season 12)

(Paramount Network, Season 12) 10/9 PM: Most Expensivest (Viceland, Season 3)

(Viceland, Season 3) 10/9 PM: Pose (FX, Season 2)

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

8/7 PM: Press Your Luck (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Card Sharks (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Deal or No Deal (CNBC, Season 5.5)

(CNBC, Season 5.5) 9/8 PM: First Responders Live (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Two-Hour Season 9 Premiere)

(Lifetime, Two-Hour Season 9 Premiere) 9/8 PM: Queen Sugar (OWN, Season 4)

(OWN, Season 4) 9/8 PM: UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel Channel, Season 2)

The Lost Evidence (Travel Channel, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Alien Highway (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Krypton (Syfy, Season 2)

(Syfy, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Match Game (ABC, Season 4.5)

(ABC, Season 4.5) 10/9 PM: Younger (TV Land, Season 6)

Thursday, June 13, 2019

3/2 AM: The Jinn (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Strange Angel (CBS All Access, Season 2)

(CBS All Access, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Siren (Freeform, Season 2.5)

(Freeform, Season 2.5) 10/9 PM: Baskets (FX, Season 4)

Friday, June 14, 2019

3/2 AM: Absentia (Amazon, Season 2)

(Amazon, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Leila (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Too Old to Die Young (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (WE, Series Premiere)

(WE, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Jett (Cinemax, Series Premiere)

(Cinemax, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Los Espookys (HBO, Series Premiere)

Sunday, June 16, 2019

8/7 PM: A Lie to Die For (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Breaking the Band (Reelz, Season 2)

(Reelz, Season 2) 9/8 PM: City on a Hill (Showtime, Series Premiere)

(Showtime, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Endeavour (PBS, Season 6)

(PBS, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Instinct (CBS, Season 2)

(CBS, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Euphoria (HBO, Series Premiere)

Monday, June 17, 2019

3/2 AM: Das Boot (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 10/9 AM: Amphibia (Disney Channel, Series Premiere)

(Disney Channel, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 6)

(The CW, Season 6) 8/7 PM: Raven’s Home (Disney Channel, Season 3)

(Disney Channel, Season 3) 9/8 PM: ATL Homicide (TV One, Season 2)

(TV One, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 15)

(The CW, Season 15) 10/9 PM: Grand Hotel (ABC, Series Premiere)

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

8/7 PM: Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 2)

(Freeform, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Ambitions (OWN, Series Premiere)

(OWN, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Drunk History (Comedy Central, Season 6.5)

(Comedy Central, Season 6.5) 10/9 PM: Hurricane Man (Science Channel, Series Premiere)

(Science Channel, Series Premiere) 10:30/9:30 PM: The Detour (TBS, Season 4)

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

8/7 PM: Just Roll with It (Disney Channel, Series Premiere)

(Disney Channel, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Rivers of Life (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 2)

Thursday, June 20, 2019

3/2 AM: Riviera (Sundance Now, Season 2)

(Sundance Now, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Bunk’d (Disney Channel, Season 4)

(Disney Channel, Season 4) 8/7 PM: Holey Moley (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Wall (NBC, Season 3)

(NBC, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Family Food Fight (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Spin the Wheel (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Reef Break (ABC, Series Premiere)

Friday, June 21, 2019

3/2 AM: Dark (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Final Life (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Mr. Iglesias (Netflix, Series Premiere)

Sunday, June 23, 2019

10/9 AM: Close Up with the Hollywood Reporter (Sundance TV, Season 5)

(Sundance TV, Season 5) Noon/11 AM: Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network, Season 2)

(Cartoon Network, Season 2) 7/6 PM: License to Kill (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

Monday, June 24, 2019

9/8 PM: The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV, Series Premiere)

(MTV, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Years and Years (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Legion (FX, Season 3)

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

8/7 PM: Big Brother (CBS, Season 21)

(CBS, Season 21) 8/7 PM: Killer Affair (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

Sunday, June 30, 2019

8/7 PM: The Rook (Starz, Series Premiere)

(Starz, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Sunday Best (BET, Season 9)

(BET, Season 9) 9:30/8:30 PM: What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage (FOX, Series Premiere)

with Fred Savage (FOX, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Loudest Voice (Showtime, Series Premiere)

