Tyler Gwozdz’s Reddit Accusations & ‘Bachelorette’ Scandal

Tyler Gwozdz got the first one-on-one date of season 15 on The Bachelorette, where fans may know him as Tyler G. But, that doesn’t mean he’s staying long on the show. Keep in mind that this post on Gwozdz reveals his fate on the show and when he is eliminated. If you do NOT want to know what happens to Gwozdz on the show, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get Gwowdz’s elimination out of the way. He doesn’t get kicked off by Bachelorette star Hannah Brown or decide to quit the show. Reality Steve has reported that Gwowdz is removed by production. Reality Steve has stated, “Production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show. They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately. If you search hard enough on the internet, you can find out what was said. I don’t believe any of the women have come forward publicly with their names attached to it yet that I’ve seen, so while we don’t know if there’s receipts and proof of anything, the accusations were disturbing to say the least and production and legal for ABC thought it was serious enough to remove him from the show.”

Steve continued, “Don’t wanna make it worse for the guy than it already is, so I won’t repeat what the accusations were. But they’re out there if you look.” ABC has not commented on their reasons why Gwowdz was eliminated.

So, why did Gwowdz get kicked off the show? If a Reddit thread is the culprit, then Gwowdz’s removal from the show could be over accusations that he spit on an ex-girlfriend. One user posted this “unverified rumor”:

Posting this from a throwaway account because I’m an active poster and don’t want this tied to my account or friends. BUT two of my best friends went to high school with Tyler Gwozdz. They both say that he is the BIGGEST asshole douche of all time. My friend used the words “extreme misogynist.” The story that most caught my attention involves his treatment of an ex. Apparently, he dated a really sweet girl but they would get in public screaming matches often. The relationship ended horrifically – while in Europe he SPIT ON HER and left. Neither of these friends really watch the show but they cannot believe he’s going to be on TV.

A source reportedly close to Gwowdz spoke with Life & Style Weekly about the claims against Gwowdz, defending him. The source stated, “Everyone has rough relationships. I don’t know the details but when you’re younger you don’t realize the importance of certain things. Every relationship helps you grow and I’m sure that’s the case with Tyler … All I know is there is two sides to every story. If he spit on a girl or yelled at her in public, that’s not great, but I know Tyler and I’m sure whatever has happened in his past he’s learned from it. Whatever happened with that situation, I’m sure it was a long time ago, I’m sure he apologized for it.”

Though ABC has not released a statement about why they removed Gwowdz from filming, Reality Steve has speculated this could be the reason. Fans will have to wait and see what happens on episode 3 of The Bachelorette season 15.