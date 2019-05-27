Tyler Gwozdz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Gwozdz made a strong first impression during the start of Season 15’s The Bachelorette. His good looks caught this cycles star Hannah Brown‘s attention right away, and she gifted him with the honor of having the season’s first 1-on-1 date. While the former Miss Alabama enjoyed her time with Tyler G., even described him as a Tim Tebow look-a-like, there’s apparently much more to this Connecticut native than met the eye.

(Spoiler alert: Skip this paragraph if you don’t want to know what happens during episode 3) While everything seemed to be going great for Tyler G., on the very next episode, producers abruptly packed his bags and sent him home. As Reality Steve first reported, word came in about a previous relationship of his and whatever the information, it was bad enough for the show to want to immediately cut ties with the 28-year-old psychology student. Hopefully, more details will be revealed, as both Hannah and viewers will want to know what made producers go from thinking he’d be a great fit for The Bachelorette, to having him removed altogether.

So, who is this contestant who has everyone talking? Here’s what you need to know about Tyler Gwozdz…

1. An Anonymous Reddit User Called Tyler G. an ‘Extreme Misogynist’

While Reality Steve has noted that none of Tyler G’s accusers have agreed to go on record, the popular blogger called the allegations “disturbing to say the least.” In addition to being called an “extreme misogynist” on a Reddit post. Admittedly using a throw away account, the anonymous user described how two of her best friends went to school with Tyler G., and they call him “the biggest asshole douche of all time,” and that the story that really caught he eye is how he treated a recent ex. “Apparently, he dated a really sweet girl but they would get in public screaming matches often. The relationship ended horrifically – while in Europe he SPIT ON HER and left.”

While these accusations can be chalked up to merely here say, there must’ve been enough supportive evidence Bachelorette producers discovered in order to remove Tyler G. from the show. With the amount of slander so easily thrown around on the internet, it can be hard to differentiate between fact and fiction. Because there are real reputations at stake, we’re hoping due diligence was taken on everyone’s end.

2. He’s Working on Getting a PhD in Clinical Psychology

Tyler G. is currently a grad student enrolled at Florida Atlantic University, where’s he looking to earn his masters in clinical psychology. He completed his undergraduate education at Trinity College in his home state of Connecticut. In Hartford, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

During his gap years between graduating from Trinity College and grad school, Tyler G. worked in marketing and sale for the brand, SpikedSeltzer, and continued to work for the brand after it was bought out by Anheuser-Busch in 2016.

3. He Didn’t Wear Socks on ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere

Reason #78097 why Bachelor twitter is more fun than the actual show, eagle eyed viewers couldn’t help but notice and comment that Tyler G. made his grand limo entrance wearing loafers without socks. Why men continue to do this, we can not begin to explain, but it’s a tragic look, and perhaps, the first red flag the this Tyler was no good.



Thankfully, Tyler G. did wear socks during his 1-on-1 date, where he and Hannah went ATV riding and an enjoyed an outdoor picnic. While he admitted he was nervous to have the first solo date, something for which Hannah could relate to after her disastrous first date with Colton, but it went well enough for her to give Tyler G. a rose to keep him around afterward.

4. Tyler G. Hates Clubs, But Loves to Party

A self-described huge Soul Cycle fan, Tyler G. played the school’s varsity lacrosse team while attending Trinity College, and continues to live an extremely healthy style. Tyler claims not to be big partier, his official ABC bio reads that he “avoids the clubs at all costs and would rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle, or relaxing on his boat,” but it appears semantics are important here. Sure, Tyler doesn’t hit the clubs, but he parties at local bars, at home, on a boat, and at the racetrack.

Unlike most Bachelor Nation contestants, Tyler G. isn’t huge into social media. While there’s definitely been a ramping up in posts since he posted his official Bachelorette headshot on May 13, the last picture he shared prior to that dates back to June 17, 2018. And most of Tyler G.’s photos are him living it up, all up and down the east coast.

5. Tyler G.’s Family Would’ve Been Great on Hometown Dates

Merely scrolling through Tyler G.’s posts, you can see that he’s bounced around a lot of the past

few years. He lived in Nashville, Tennessee before moving down to Boca Raton, Florida for grad school, but he remains close with his parents, who are still based in Connecticut, and his four siblings, Isabelle, Owen, Patrick and Ava.

If Tyler G., had made it to the Hometown Dates, it would’ve been fun for viewers to meet his family, as they seem like a fun bunch. On Tyler G.’s dad’s 50th birthday, he posted a photo oh him doing a beer bong, and in 2017, the entire family traveled to Paris together on vacation.

