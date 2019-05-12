Veep Season 8 News: The Show Is Canceled

Veep fans are gearing up for the finale of the seventh and final season of the series, which premieres tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST/9:30c on HBO. The show, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is considered a “political comedy” and has received rave reviews throughout its seven year run.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Louis-Dreyfus and executive producer David Mandel felt the time is right to end the series, adding that the ending “makes sense.”

“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” Louis-Dreyfus told the Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series. ” She continued: Let’s face it, this has been a role of a lifetime.”

Louis-Dreyfus has won a staggering six consecutive Emmys for outstanding lead actress for Veep, and the show has won 62 of 184 nominations throughout the years for various awards, according to IMDb. The series stars Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, and Sam Richardson also star. Created by Armando Iannucci, the series is executive produced by Mandel, Frank Rich, Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, and Morgan Sackett.

The show wasn’t canceled due to low ratings or dipping viewership. The story of the series evidently came to a natural conclusion, and the showrunners didn’t want to stretch the plot out to the breaking point, according to Cinemablend. Mandel and Louis-Dreyfus told the Hollywood Reporter that they didn’t want to wear out their welcome and become repetitive, and they wanted to end on a high note for fans.

“It was just a very natural thing,” Mandel says. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It’s bittersweet but it’s right. It’s hard to say goodbye to such a good thing. We struggled with this at Seinfeld as well.”

“The decision to bring ‘Veep’ to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

Since wrapping filming for the season, Dreyfus said, “The experience that I’ve had on this show has been sublime, and I consider myself to be very lucky. [It was] really an unsurpassed creative journey. It was a huge labor of love. It took a lot of hard work, I’m not saying it was easy. But at the end of the day, it was just chock-full of joy.”

You can watch the final episode of Veep tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST/9:30c, only on HBO.

