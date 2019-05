The final season of the critically acclaimed HBO comedy series, Veep will close its curtains this weekend.

In honor of tonight's @VeepHBO series finale, watch the cast say emotional goodbyes to their characters: https://t.co/3j1HvF6Y6i ❤️ #Veep pic.twitter.com/Iu0VKqQLvv — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 12, 2019

The Julia Louis-Dreyfus led comedy series best known for its satirical take on Washington D.C. and America’s political system will air its last episode tonight on HBO.

The show will air at 10:50 PM EST on HBO Sunday, May 12th.